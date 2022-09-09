Guides and Scouts offered grief support after death of their patron the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Guides and Scouts offered grief support after death of their patron the Queen

By Cheryl Peebles
September 9 2022, 12.27pm
Scouts and Guides have been directed to resources to help with grief and loss. Picture from PA Media.
Guides and Scouts across Tayside and Fife have been offered emotional support following the death of the Queen, who was their patron.

Chief Guide Amanda Medler wrote to Guides outlining resources to help them talk about death and process their feelings.

Scout leaders have also been directed to advice on supporting young people with grief and loss.

The Queen joined 1st Buckingham Palace Guides when she was 11 and became the organisation’s patron when she took the throne.

She was also patron of the Scouts and an avid supporter of the movement.

Every day she kept her promise to do her best…”

Chief Guide Amanda Medler

Ms Medler told Guides: “Throughout her life the Queen embodied the spirit of guiding.

“Every day she kept her promise to do her best, live according to her beliefs, and to help people.”

Girlguiding, she said, will reflect on its connection to Queen Elizabeth II and ensure her legacy lives on in guiding.

Ms Medler said: “We know that death can be difficult to talk about.

“Earlier this year we worked with Child Bereavement UK to make free activities for each section, to help adults talk with girls about death.

“These activities are designed to help us manage conversations, discuss the emotions young people experience when someone dies, and support girls to process their feelings in a safe way.”

As a family of Scouts, we are united in sorrow for the loss of our patron, HM The Queen.”

Chief Scout Bear Grylls

Local scout leaders have also be given access to guidance on supporting members dealing with grief and loss.

The guidance states: “We understand that this time may evoke a wide range of emotions and questions for volunteers, parents and guardians, and young people. It may affect them all differently.

“It’s important to remember that volunteers and young people deal with grief in different ways, and this is ok.”

Leaders were also reminded that any flags on scouts halls should be flown at half-mast during the period of mourning.

In a tribute to the Queen, Chief Scout Bear Grylls OBE said: “As a family of Scouts, we are united in sorrow for the loss of our patron, HM The Queen. She leaves a bright legacy of hope and promise for future generations. Together, we will honour her memory.”

