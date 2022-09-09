Guides and Scouts offered grief support after death of their patron the Queen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Guides and Scouts across Tayside and Fife have been offered emotional support following the death of the Queen, who was their patron.

Chief Guide Amanda Medler wrote to Guides outlining resources to help them talk about death and process their feelings.

Scout leaders have also been directed to advice on supporting young people with grief and loss.

The Queen joined 1st Buckingham Palace Guides when she was 11 and became the organisation’s patron when she took the throne.

She was also patron of the Scouts and an avid supporter of the movement.

Every day she kept her promise to do her best…” Chief Guide Amanda Medler

Ms Medler told Guides: “Throughout her life the Queen embodied the spirit of guiding.

“Every day she kept her promise to do her best, live according to her beliefs, and to help people.”

Girlguiding, she said, will reflect on its connection to Queen Elizabeth II and ensure her legacy lives on in guiding.

Ms Medler said: “We know that death can be difficult to talk about.

“Earlier this year we worked with Child Bereavement UK to make free activities for each section, to help adults talk with girls about death.

“These activities are designed to help us manage conversations, discuss the emotions young people experience when someone dies, and support girls to process their feelings in a safe way.”

As a family of Scouts, we are united in sorrow for the loss of our patron, HM The Queen.” Chief Scout Bear Grylls

Local scout leaders have also be given access to guidance on supporting members dealing with grief and loss.

The guidance states: “We understand that this time may evoke a wide range of emotions and questions for volunteers, parents and guardians, and young people. It may affect them all differently.

“It’s important to remember that volunteers and young people deal with grief in different ways, and this is ok.”

Leaders were also reminded that any flags on scouts halls should be flown at half-mast during the period of mourning.

In a tribute to the Queen, Chief Scout Bear Grylls OBE said: “As a family of Scouts, we are united in sorrow for the loss of our patron, HM The Queen. She leaves a bright legacy of hope and promise for future generations. Together, we will honour her memory.”