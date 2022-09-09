‘We remember her as mum’: Gordonstoun mourns death of the Queen as former pupil becomes King

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

‘We remember her as mum’: Gordonstoun mourns death of the Queen as former pupil becomes King

By Lottie Hood
September 9 2022, 12.56pm Updated: September 9 2022, 1.10pm
The Queen often visited the school for formal and informal occasions. Supplied by Gordonstoun School.
The Queen often visited the school for formal and informal occasions. Supplied by Gordonstoun School.

Gordonstoun has said the school community has been saddened at the death of the Queen who had a “very close connection with the school”.

Through her husband Prince Philip, who was a former student, the Queen regularly visited the school in Moray for both formal and informal occasions.

Her three sons, including King Charles III, also attended the school as well as two of her grandchildren.

Principal of Gordonstoun, Lisa Kerr, said a lot of people at the school remember her regular visits as a mother.

‘We will always remember her warm support’

Ms Kerr, said: “Queen Elizabeth II will be fondly remembered.

“We remember our late Queen sitting alongside Prince Philip in seats reserved with pieces of paper which simply said, ‘Mum’ and ‘Dad’.

The Queen together with Prince Charles. Supplied by Gordonstoun.

“She visited the school regularly and our students also saw her at the Braemar Gathering, a highland games event which she attended every year.

“We will always remember her warm support for Gordonstoun and we send our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family.”

‘A quiet and talented student’

Ms Kerr went on to reminisce about the His Majesty King Charles III’s school days, during which he proved to be a talented musician and actor.

Playing numerous instruments and taking part in the school choir, the young Prince of Wales often won the lead in many school plays.

Enjoying volunteering as a member of the Coastguard, he also was head boy and head of his boarding house.

The accession of His Majesty King Charles III makes Gordonstoun the first senior school to educate a British Monarch.

An impromptu visit by Charles, Prince of Wales, to Aberlour House in 1999. Supplied by Gordonstoun.

Mr Kerr added: “We are incredibly proud of the way Gordonstoun helped to shape the His Majesty King Charles III and he has stated on many occasions that it had a positive influence on him.

“His Majesty’s life of service, love of the outdoors, enjoyment of the arts and intellectual curiosity were all nurtured at school. It was at Gordonstoun that he discovered a love of archaeology and became an accomplished actor and potter.

“He also helped the community through his involvement in the Coastguard Service, and His Majesty remains a patron of the Coastguard to this day.

“Many of our former pupils who were his contemporaries talk of a quiet and talented student who blossomed at school, especially after an exchange trip to Australia. We wish him every success in his reign.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Riders from the Old Milltimber Farm Livery stood and saluted the coffin as it passed. Picture by Andrew Wilkie.
Queen's cortege: Riders near Peterculter pay tribute on horseback as the Queen's coffin passes
A 42-year-old man will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court in connection with alleged drug and organised crime offences (Jane Barlow/PA)
Man extradited from Spain over alleged drug charges to appear in court
Flowers left for the Queen in Ballater. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'She loved this community, we loved her': Ballater says final farewell to Queen
Queen’s cortege: Deeside farmers line up tractors in guard of honour near Banchory
The cortege passing over the Queensferry Crossing. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.
Applause and tears as thousands pay respects to Queen on final journey through Tayside…
0
Jaki's Fish and Chip Shop has had its window smashed. Photo: Andrew Smith
Police investigation after window smashed at Muir of Ord chipper that celebrated Queen's death
Kim's corgi tribute outside the gates of Balmoral. Photo: Kami Thomson, September 9, 2022.
Fife woman travels hours to Balmoral with homemade corgi tribute
0
The hearse carrying the Queen's coffin passes Glenmuick Church in Ballater. Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Queen's beloved Ballater mourns both a global icon and a much-loved neighbour
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash on the A714 near Glentrool in Galloway (Joe Giddens/PA)
Two taken to hospital after motorcycle crash
CR0038058 Queen Elizabeth leaves Balmoral Castle for the last time, as her cortege departs through the gates of the Deeside estate on the way to Edinburgh. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 09-09-2022`
Only rhythmic River Dee could be heard as Queen leaves Balmoral for final time…

More from The Courier

Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0
NA1234 1955-06-28 Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip at Camperdown Jute Works Dundee 00_02 (C)DCT 'Elizabeth Recieving bouquet passing nursery children'
In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people…
0
Estate agents Chris Todd, Jim Parker, Lindsay Darroch, Yvonne O'Connor, Katie Hall and Gary Robertson.
How is the cost of living crisis impacting the Tayside and Fife property market?
0