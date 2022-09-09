‘We remember her as mum’: Gordonstoun mourns death of the Queen as former pupil becomes King

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gordonstoun has said the school community has been saddened at the death of the Queen who had a “very close connection with the school”.

Through her husband Prince Philip, who was a former student, the Queen regularly visited the school in Moray for both formal and informal occasions.

Her three sons, including King Charles III, also attended the school as well as two of her grandchildren.

Principal of Gordonstoun, Lisa Kerr, said a lot of people at the school remember her regular visits as a mother.

‘We will always remember her warm support’

Ms Kerr, said: “Queen Elizabeth II will be fondly remembered.

“We remember our late Queen sitting alongside Prince Philip in seats reserved with pieces of paper which simply said, ‘Mum’ and ‘Dad’.

“She visited the school regularly and our students also saw her at the Braemar Gathering, a highland games event which she attended every year.

“We will always remember her warm support for Gordonstoun and we send our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family.”

‘A quiet and talented student’

Ms Kerr went on to reminisce about the His Majesty King Charles III’s school days, during which he proved to be a talented musician and actor.

Playing numerous instruments and taking part in the school choir, the young Prince of Wales often won the lead in many school plays.

Enjoying volunteering as a member of the Coastguard, he also was head boy and head of his boarding house.

The accession of His Majesty King Charles III makes Gordonstoun the first senior school to educate a British Monarch.

Mr Kerr added: “We are incredibly proud of the way Gordonstoun helped to shape the His Majesty King Charles III and he has stated on many occasions that it had a positive influence on him.

“His Majesty’s life of service, love of the outdoors, enjoyment of the arts and intellectual curiosity were all nurtured at school. It was at Gordonstoun that he discovered a love of archaeology and became an accomplished actor and potter.

“He also helped the community through his involvement in the Coastguard Service, and His Majesty remains a patron of the Coastguard to this day.

“Many of our former pupils who were his contemporaries talk of a quiet and talented student who blossomed at school, especially after an exchange trip to Australia. We wish him every success in his reign.”