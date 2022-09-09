Kelty Hearts bring in former Dundee midfielder Nicky Low on loan from Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kelty Hearts have unveiled another new signing in the form of talented midfielder Nicky Low.

The 30-year-old joins on loan from Arbroath after the club said in a statement that the player could no longer meet travel commitments.

He is John Potter’s 11th summer signing – following hot on the heels of of Low’s former Red Lichties teammate Jason Thomson.

It comes after they recorded their first League 1 win of the season – which Courier Sport earlier this week argued was no surprise.

New No 8

The former Dundee midfielder will wear the number 8 shirt for the Maroon Machine and his loan is still subject to SFA clearance.

✍️𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐊𝐄𝐋𝐓𝐘 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐒, 𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐘 𝐋𝐎𝐖! Kelty Hearts FC are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder, Nicky Low, on loan from Arbroath, subject to SFA clearance. Welcome to New Central Park Nicky!https://t.co/eiw6jF88Gx pic.twitter.com/h2Ox70a3Al — Kelty Hearts FC 🇱🇻 (@KeltyHeartsFC) September 9, 2022

In a statement on their website, Kelty Hearts said: “Nicky has played at the highest level in Scotland having came through the youth ranks at Aberdeen and was most recently an important figure in Arbroath’s memorable season which resulted in a second place finish in the cinch Championship.

“He has vast experience in the game and is no stranger to New Central Park, having visited as a member of East Stirlingshire’s squad before signing for the Red Lichties and links up with his former Arbroath teammate Jason Thomson in maroon.”

Low made 19 appearances for Arbroath in the Championship last season, scoring four times and setting up five others as the side finished second.

That earned Dick Campbell’s side a place in the Premiership play-off semi-final in which Low played in both legs.

He has featured for Arbroath eight times in all competitions so far this season which included progression from the Premier Sports Cup before a difficult start to the Championship campaign.