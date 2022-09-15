What can Dundee United learn from Rangers’ Champions League defeat against Napoli?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What can Dundee United learn from Rangers’ Champions League defeat against Napoli?

By Alan Temple
September 15 2022, 12.00pm Updated: September 16 2022, 9.22am
Rangers suffered their second Champions League group phase defeat

Amid a frenetic, raucous night at Ibrox Stadium, there was an interested observer representing Dundee United.

Interim boss Liam Fox was in Glasgow to watch Napoli’s 3-0 victory over the Gers ahead of United’s journey west on Saturday.

As Fox has readily acknowledged, that will be a very different contest. Luciano Spalletti’s men are the Serie A leaders, while the Tangerines are rock-bottom of the Premiership without a league win.

Nevertheless, from a couple of eye-catching team selections to a familiar weakness, Fox will have left Ibrox with plenty of food for thought.

Allan McGregor: Back with a bang

It would ordinarily seem paradoxical to laud a goalkeeper who ships three goals. Nevertheless, 40-year-old Allan McGregor was excellent on his return to the Rangers side.

The veteran stopper denied Polish playmaker Piotr Zieliński from the penalty spot in the second half — and then repeated the feat when referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz called for the spot-kick to be retaken.

McGregor even got a hand to Matteo Politano’s successful penalty which ultimately broke the Light Blue resistance.

McGregor’s performance will likely prove sufficient for the ex-Scotland No1 to retain his place when United arrive in Glasgow — a familiar foe, given he has lined up against the Terrors THIRTY times in his career.

Bright Ryan Kent and Scott Arfield’s smart use of space

Alfredo Morelos’ selection grabbed the headlines but Ryan Kent was arguably the most impactful of the front-three; certainly in the opening 45 minutes.

The former Liverpool wide-man has been out-of-sorts of late. He is yet to open his account for the campaign and only teed up goals in two fixtures — league matches against Livingston and Ross County.

However, on the Champions League stage, this was much more like it. Kent drove forward, committed Giovanni Di Lorenzo and, until James Sands’ dismissal, was a constant source of danger on the flank.

If THAT Ryan Kent turns up on Saturday, then United must be on their mettle, paying particular attention to the area between right wing-back and right-sided centre-back in their 5-3-2.

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield is denied by Napoli.
Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield is denied by Napoli.

Similarly, if Scott Arfield gets the nod, the Tangerines midfield — so often a topic of discussion — must diligently track his intelligent runs.

The Canada internationalist is a specialist at ghosting into dangerous pockets of space and getting shots away.

He forced a superb early save from Alex Meret and, if he had sorted his feet out inside the box, could have opened the scoring after the break.

A glimmer of Sands fragility on the break

For the most part, Sands has enjoyed a fine campaign. The American is calm on the ball, reads the game well and, as he illustrated against PSV Eindhoven earlier this term, can bely his stature and defend robustly.

However, for all his tackle on Wednesday evening was labelled “unlucky” by pundits on BT Sport, it was also rather clumsy, swiping over the ball and making clear contact with Giovanni Simeone.

Sands was also in the spotlight against Ross County earlier this season when, with the score still 0-0, Jordy Hiwula was clearly hauled down by Sands on the break in what should have been a red card offence.

On that occasion, Sands was left isolated by a Goldson foray forward.

There is a weakness to be exploited IF United can turn over possession and break swiftly. That will require smart thinking and pace in the final third. Could Glenn Middleton or Sadat Anaku be given a chance Govan, providing an out-ball?

Strength in depth

United can take almost as much from who DIDN’T play, as who did.

Rangers star James Sands takes the long walk against Napoli.
Rangers star James Sands takes the long walk against Napoli, could he be one to target for Dundee United?

Wednesday evening to Saturday afternoon is a swift turnaround at the best of times. When you have been through a 100MPH brawl with a side as good as Napoli, it is no time at all.

So, one could reasonably expect the likes of Malik Tillman, Antonio Colak, Glen Kamara (albeit he was sloppy when he came on) and Scott Wright to come in to contention.

Not only will fresh faces bring energy and attacking impetus, but the Tangerines will be wary of Gers stars with a point to prove, with several of those players having featured in heavy defeats against Celtic and/or Ajax and desperate to prove a point.

A wounded animal

Rangers have now conceded 11 goals in their last three games.

Rangers stopper Allan McGregor denies Napoli's Piotr Zielinski from the spot.
Rangers stopper Allan McGregor denies Napoli’s Piotr Zielinski from the spot.

This display was immeasurably better than the lamentable showings against Ajax and Celtic, nevertheless another comprehensive scoreline will sting.

One thing can be sure: the Light Blues, and their boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, will seek to take that frustration out on Dundee United.

This fixture is now of immense importance to the hosts; a chance to pull themselves out of a mini-malaise.

As such, the Tangerines will be braced for an early barrage at Ibrox that will see their shape and resiliency put to the test.

