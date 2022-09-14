Liam Fox opens up on Cowdenbeath nightmare as Dundee United interim admits major misstep By Alan Temple September 14 2022, 7.00am Updated: September 14 2022, 10.11am 0 Learning curve: Fox at Cowden [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee United Dundee United pair Carljohan Eriksson and Ilmari Niskanen called up to Finland national team 0 Dundee United duo Dylan Levitt and Aziz Behich handed international call-ups 0 PODCAST: Is Dundee United manager hunt turning into procession for Liam Fox? 0 LEE WILKIE: Do Dundee United stars want Liam Fox as boss? Performance v Rangers… 0 'I don't think Mark had a bad patch': Birighitti backed for Dundee United redemption… 0 Dundee United striker set for international debut as ‘dream’ comes true 0 Dundee United set for Saturday night showdowns against Aberdeen following fixture switch 0 4 top priorities for next Dundee United boss as appointment edges closer 0 Dundee United eye 3 untapped markets as Sadat Anaku arrival provides potential sign of… 0 Aziz Behich: The Turkey turmoil that steeled me for Jack Ross Dundee United exit 0 More from The Courier Dundee woman who fell seriously ill on holiday in Turkey facing 'long road to… 0 Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics Carphin House director in court accused of ignoring weddings ban at Fife venue Police go door to door after serious assault in Perth Dangerous Fife stalker still can't be sentenced due to nearly five-month wait for hospital…