Road Test: Skoda Fabia the most practical supermini

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Road Test: Skoda Fabia the most practical supermini

By Jack McKeown
September 14 2022, 9.00am Updated: September 14 2022, 9.33am
The new Skoda Fabia.
The new Skoda Fabia.

The Skoda Fabia is now in its fourth generation and continues to go from strength to strength.

All new from the ground up and launched late last year, the new car has sharper looks, better economy and more technology than its predecessor.

At just over four metres long and almost 1.8 metres wide it’s slightly bigger than the third generation car. This improves what was already the Fabia’s strong suit – practicality.

The latest Skoda Fabia is a good looking car.

It’s a rival to the Ford Fiesta and Vauxhall Corsa, and sits on the same platform as the Audi A1, Seat Ibiza and Volkswagen Polo. Yet, at 380 litres, its boot is five litres bigger than that of a Ford Focus – a car that’s in a full class above.

Despite being more than 10cm longer and nearly 5cm wider the new model’s weight is roughly the same as the third generation Fabia’s.

Engine range

Beneath the bonnet there’s a 1.0 litre petrol unit with 64bhp or 79bhp. There’s also a turbocharged 1.0 litre with 94 or 108bhp, and at the top of the tree there’s a 1.5 litre petrol with 148bhp.

There are S, SE Comfort and SE L trim levels, along with a couple of special editions called the Colour Edition and Monte Carlo. Fabia prices start at just over £15,300, making it cheaper than its sister cars the Seat Ibiza and VW Polo.

No matter which spec level you go for you’ll get a good level of standard equipment. All versions come with LED headlights, air conditioning, Bluetooth and a digital radio. There are nice features such as air vents in the rear and USB-C connections.

The interior is well laid out and has plenty of space.

I spent a week with the SE L model with seven-speed DSG automatic transmission and the 108bhp turbocharged 1.0 litre engine. That came with a price tag of £21,135. My test car had various extras, including a snazzy metallic paint finish costing more than £1,000, that brought the total price past £24,000.

With a chunky silhouette softened by contours along its flanks and a sharp and modern front end the latest Skoda Fabia is a nice looking car.

The interior doesn’t disappoint either, with a large, clear touchscreen and buttons or dial for major controls such as the heating system.

Practicality

For anyone who regularly transports passengers the Skoda Fabia is easily the top city car. None of its rivals offer nearly as much room in the back or space in the boot.

I’m 6’5” and travelled to Glasgow as a passenger in the back seat. I reached my destination feeling far more fresh and less cramped than I expected to.

A virtual cockpit display is available on high end versions.

Refinement is good as well. Travelling at 70mph I could converse with the driver from the rear seat without having to raise my voice.

Taking over at the wheel I found a car that’s easy if uninspiring to drive. Skoda haven’t tried to beat the Ford Fiesta when it comes to driver involvement, instead targeting comfort and refinement. Paired with the 108bhp turbocharged engine it’s speedy enough, with 0-62mph coming up in less than 10 seconds.

Talented supermini

Automatic gearboxes are not as well suited to small engines but the DSG transmission makes a decent fist of working with the Fabia’s 1.0 litre engine. There’s the occasional clunky shift but for the most part it goes about its business quietly and faultlessly. At around 50mpg economy is good as well.

The new Fabia has a 380 litre boot.

The supermini market is incredibly talented. The latest cars have all the technology that used to be the preserve of luxury cars. Even more importantly, better suspension and sound insulation makes them almost as good on the motorway as bigger cars such as the Ford Focus and VW Golf.

Deciding which supermini is best for you is no easy task. If you primarily want a thrilling driver’s car to throw round bends the Fiesta is still my pick of the bunch.

But for a practical, good value hatchback that can get you and your passengers from A to B comfortably and economically, the Skoda Fabia is very hard to beat.

 

Facts

Price: £21,335

0-62mph: 9.9 seconds

Top speed: 127mph

Economy: 50.4mpg

CO2 emissions: 128g/km

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Motoring

A special Grasmere Green exterior colour has been used
Land Rover history celebrated with new special edition Defender
BMW will be creating a new plastic material from recycled fishing nets and ropes
BMW to use plastic parts made from recycled fishing nets in future vehicles
The GSe nameplate will be used for future electrified performance Vauxhalls. (Vauxhall)
Vauxhall confirms new ‘GSE’ electrified performance sub-brand
A near-7% fall in petrol and diesel prices helped reduce inflation to below 10% in August (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Falling fuel prices push inflation back below 10%
Ferrari’s Purosangue brings four-seater comfort and huge performance
(Pagani)
Pagani’s Utopia arrives with V12 power and manual transmission
Network Rail said it would be running extra services (UrbanImages/Alamy/PA)
Trains to run through night and road closures paused to ease mourners’ journeys
Mercedes-Benz logo (PA)
German court rejects environmental group’s suit against Mercedes
Both cars offer a range of up to 248 miles
Peugeot expands electric car line-up with new e-308 and e-308 SW
(Volkswagen)
UK Drive: The Volkswagen T-Roc is a true crossover all-rounder

More from The Courier

Alan Adsley raped three women in Kirkcaldy.
Former paratrooper jailed for sickening series of Fife rapes
Lynn Anderson from Dundee is in Memorial Antalya Hospital, Turkey.
Dundee woman who fell seriously ill on holiday in Turkey facing 'long road to…
0
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Key Covid-19 demographics
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Carphin House at Luthrie, Fife.
Carphin House director in court accused of ignoring weddings ban at Fife venue
Glover Street, Perth. Image: Google.
Police go door to door after serious assault in Perth