Partnership Home Entertainment

Experience world-class theatre, opera, & ballet in the heart of Perthshire

In partnership with The Birks Cinema
September 14 2022, 9.15am
facade of The Birks Cinema Aberfeldy
The Birks Cinema is one of the first independent cinemas in the UK to be totally renovated and reopened.

Did you know that you don’t need to venture far from your doorstep to experience some of the world’s finest culture? That’s because The Birks Cinema is bringing the finest performances from the world’s culture capitals directly to Perthshire.

Like many movie theatres, The Birks Cinema shows the latest blockbusters and top independent films.

But it also offers something unique and special to its more discriminating viewers with its Stage on Screen programme. As part of this, cinema-goers can watch high-quality productions from such esteemed companies as the National Theatre, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Metropolitan Opera, the Royal Opera and the Royal Ballet.

Local audiences can enjoy classic plays like Shakespeare’s “Richard III”, timeless operas like “Medea” and beloved ballet performances such as “Sleeping Beauty” right in the heart of Highland Perthshire.

facade of The Birks Cinema Aberfeldy
The Birks Cinema was completely renovated and reopened in April 2013.

In some cases, viewers are also treated to special content. This includes live backstage interviews that they never would have enjoyed as a regular theatregoer.

Giles Conisbee, chief executive of The Birks Cinema, explains how this is all possible: “We use the latest satellite technology to pull live feeds from stages and live performances from around the world including New York and Covent Garden in London, rendering up onto our Big Screen at the Birks.”

“So what’s really interesting and exciting is that our audiences get to experience the best of live Opera, Ballet and Theatre from the globe, without incurring the often prohibitive cost of travel!”

The Aberfeldy cinema combines culture and comfort

interiors and seats of the Birks Cinema Aberfeldy
The Birks is a 104-capacity cinema that offers viewers comfortable seats in an intimate setting.

Art lovers will also be delighted by Stage on the Screen: Exhibition on Screen, a lineup of films about some of history’s most captivating artists and art movements. The first offering is “Cezanne: Portraits of a Life”, which takes viewers to the important places in the French artist’s life to shed light on his genius and significance.

Another one that can’t be missed is “Vermeer: The Blockbuster Exhibition”. It’s a private viewing of the largest Vermeer exhibition in history! In this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, follow the show’s curator and see the Dutch painter’s masterpieces, including Girl with a Pearl Earring.

Experience all that in the comfort of The Birks Cinema’s state-of-the-art 104-capacity auditorium with comfortable seats. You can even take a proper glass of prosecco with you to enjoy as you take in the show!

Giles says it’s all about going above and beyond the expectations of their viewers: “It’s that combination of a warm welcome and personalised service plus high production value that draws people back to The Birks Cinema time and time again.”

3 must-see Stage on the Screen screenings at The Birks Cinema

Each of the 35 must-see productions lined up for the Stage on the Screen Programme over the next six months are a one-off opportunity to see a world-class performance. Here are three that you simply can’t miss:

1. Entertainment on Screen presents Hopper

The global and incomparable influence of American painter Edward Hopper is timeless. Learn more about this enigmatic yet acclaimed artist in this 90-minute documentary. (Book tickets for Entertainment on Screen presents Hopper, October 23, 2:30pm).

2. National Theatre Live presents The Seagull starring Emilia Clarke

Renowned actress Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) makes her West End debut in this 21st century retelling of Anton Chekhov’s classic play. Directed by Jamie Lloyd and streaming live to The Birks Cinema straight from London, expect a stellar cast and jaw-dropping performances. (Book tickets for The Seagull, November 3, 7:00pm).

3. The Royal Ballet presents The Nutcracker

It simply isn’t Christmas without the backdrop of Tchaikovsky’s iconic Nutcracker symphony. Witness the sheer brilliance of the Royal Ballet and treat yourself to one of the festive season’s most beautiful fairy tale stories of childhood innocence, magic and wonder. (Book tickets for The Nutcracker, December 8, 7:15pm).

Check out the upcoming Stage on Screen programme at The Birks Cinema for your next date night.

