Spin-off of Eurovision winners Bucks Fizz announce departure of member

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Spin-off of Eurovision winners Bucks Fizz announce departure of member

By Press Association
Cheryl Baker and Mike Nolan of The Fizz (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Cheryl Baker and Mike Nolan of The Fizz (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Fizz, whose members were part of Eurovision winning act Bucks Fizz, have announced that singer Mike Nolan is to leave the group later this year.

The original pop group, which consisted of Nolan, Jay Ashton, Cheryl Baker and Bobby G, stormed to victory at the 1981 song contest with their hit Making Your Mind Up.

They went on to have a successful career, selling millions of records with six studio albums released throughout the 1980s.

Ashton quit the group in 1985 and was replaced by Shelley Preston, who featured on Bucks Fizz’s last album Writing On The Wall in 1986.

In 2004, the group reunited under the name The Original Bucks Fizz, which had all the original members except Preston in Ashton’s place.

A few years later, the band members reconnected with Ashton and she took over Preston’s space in 2009 after the singer left.

Ashton, Baker and Nolan have since been performing together with various line-up additions.

EUROVISION Bucks Fizz
Bucks Fizz won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981 (PA)

The spin-off group currently goes by The Fizz and has released a number of albums.

On Sunday, the group announced the trio was to become a duo, writing on X: “Mike will be leaving the group at the end of the year.

“Cheryl & Jay will be continuing as ‘The Fizz’ & a statement from Mike, will follow in the coming days. Thank you for your understanding.”

The group shared a selfie with the announcement.

The trio are still expected to perform together on June 28 at The Indigo at The O2 in London, at their concert titled Party Like It’s 1981.