Dundee United ‘not scared’ of Rangers as key message is ‘hammered home’

Liam Fox is adamant Dundee United will not fear Rangers as they seek to rip up the form book at Ibrox.

United are winless in the Premiership this term, remain rock-bottom of the league and have been without a permanent manager since the departure of Jack Ross on August 30.

The Terrors are seeking their first league triumph at the home of the Light Blues since April 2011.

An onerous task at the best of times; only made tougher in United’s current plight.

Yet, interim boss Fox is preaching positivity ahead of Saturday’s trip west.

“We know the quality Rangers have so the challenge for us is to put on a performance and take something away with us,” he said. “We’re not scared going there.

“You want to be playing against good players and show what you can do.

“Obviously, it’s always difficult when you go to Celtic and Rangers. The league tells you a lot of teams don’t win there.

“But you need to go to Ibrox with belief and try to get a result, regardless of how difficult a task it is.”

‘Resilient’

United will arrive in Govan on the back of a two-game unbeaten streak under Fox — modest, but necessary foundations.

A fine 2-1 win against Livingston in the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup was followed by a gutsy 0-0 stalemate at Motherwell.

“This is another chance for us to put on another performance and keep things moving forward after the last couple of games,” continued Fox.

“To do that, we need to build on the things we have improved on — being resilient, being strong and being a team above individuals.

“That’s the message I keep hammering home to them.”

Fox was in attendance as Rangers welcomed Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

He added: “That’s a different kind of game than the one against us will be, but it’s always valuable.”