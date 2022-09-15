Dundee United ‘not scared’ of Rangers as key message is ‘hammered home’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United ‘not scared’ of Rangers as key message is ‘hammered home’

By Alan Temple
September 15 2022, 7.00am Updated: September 15 2022, 10.49am
Archie Meekison battles James Sands at Ibrox last term
Liam Fox is adamant Dundee United will not fear Rangers as they seek to rip up the form book at Ibrox.

United are winless in the Premiership this term, remain rock-bottom of the league and have been without a permanent manager since the departure of Jack Ross on August 30.

The Terrors are seeking their first league triumph at the home of the Light Blues since April 2011.

An onerous task at the best of times; only made tougher in United’s current plight.

Yet, interim boss Fox is preaching positivity ahead of Saturday’s trip west.

Liam Fox, caretaker manager for Dundee United.
Liam Fox is eyeing a major scalp at Ibrox,

“We know the quality Rangers have so the challenge for us is to put on a performance and take something away with us,” he said. “We’re not scared going there.

“You want to be playing against good players and show what you can do.

“Obviously, it’s always difficult when you go to Celtic and Rangers. The league tells you a lot of teams don’t win there.

“But you need to go to Ibrox with belief and try to get a result, regardless of how difficult a task it is.”

‘Resilient’

United will arrive in Govan on the back of a two-game unbeaten streak under Fox — modest, but necessary foundations.

A fine 2-1 win against Livingston in the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup was followed by a gutsy 0-0 stalemate at Motherwell.

“This is another chance for us to put on another performance and keep things moving forward after the last couple of games,” continued Fox.

“To do that, we need to build on the things we have improved on — being resilient, being strong and being a team above individuals.

“That’s the message I keep hammering home to them.”

Fox was in attendance as Rangers welcomed Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

He added: “That’s a different kind of game than the one against us will be, but it’s always valuable.”

