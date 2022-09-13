PODCAST: Is Dundee United manager hunt turning into procession for Liam Fox?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United’s managerial hunt looks increasingly like it could end at Liam Fox’s door.

But could a bad result at Ibrox throw a spanner in the works for the caretaker boss?

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson read the Tannadice tea leaves and discuss who would be best-suited to assisting Fox if (or when) he officially takes over from Jack Ross.

Also on the agenda are the transformative powers of Nicky Clark and Connor McLennan at St Johnstone, a Dundee team taking shape under Gary Bowyer and the worrying signs at Arbroath.

