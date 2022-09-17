Liam Fox boss bid to be ‘resolved’ as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku Rangers cameo

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox is braced for his future to be “resolved” in the coming days.

The Dundee United interim head coach masterminded a fine performance at Ibrox, blighted by the concession of two sloppy goals to Gers hitman Antonio Colak.

The Tangerines halved arrears through a wonderful team effort, with Liam Smith putting the final touch to a sweeping passing move.

Aziz Behich, Glenn Middleton and Sadat Anaku also threatened, with the Light Blues holding on during the closing stages — and the natives growing audibly restless.

While it is understood the performance at Ibrox would not define Fox’s bid to succeed Jack Ross on a permanent basis, it seems improbable that the showing in Govan would not have impressed Tannadice chiefs.

Courier Sport revealed that Kevin Thomson will be interviewed for the post, while BBC Scotland have reported that Dean Holden is also in the frame.

“My situation will be resolved in the next few days, one way or another,” confirmed Fox. “I’ve been doing the job for a period of time now but I will speak to Tony (Asghar, sporting director) and the board over the next couple of days and see where we’re at.

“I’ve been clear that I’ve always seen myself as a manager — but I’m also clear that I’m in no rush to do that.

“All I can say is that I’ve enjoyed the last three weeks, the players have been first class and the backroom staff have been really helpful. We’ll see how the next couple of days go.”

Impressive Anaku

An Ian Harkes error allowed Rangers to open the scoring on the break, while Colak was afforded too much space in the box to convert a Borna Barisic cross after the break.

However, United responded admirably through Smith and can count themselves unfortunate not to leave Glasgow with a share of the spoils.

“The overriding feeling is frustration,” continued Fox. “I can’t fault the players for their attitude and application and I thought we pushed Rangers all the way to the very end. Those are the positives.”

The introduction of Sadat Anaku was particularly impactful, with the Ugandan attacker playing a pivotal part in Smith’s strike and causing bother with his pace and direct running.

“Sadat is a player who has been pushing and knocking on the door,” lauded Fox. “He brings us energy, pace and power and he had a good impact on the game.

“That’s all we can ask for.

“Sadat has trained really well, which gave us confidence that he was ready. He is a pretty laid back character so I didn’t have any worries about putting him on. We rolled a dice and he made a positive impact.

“I hope he takes confidence from that. He doesn’t say much; he doesn’t give me much! But he comes to life when he comes on the football pitch.”