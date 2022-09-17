Dundee United’s latest 100 Club member on the pride of becoming a Tannadice centurion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Smith has spoken of his pride at playing a part in Dundee United’s rise from the Championship to European football after becoming the latest member of the Tannadice 100 Club.

Smith, 26, brought up his century of appearances during last month’s 4-1 defeat against Hearts — for whom he emerged as a youngster.

While the result was nothing to celebrate, it was a significant milestone for the versatile Tangerines ace.

Smith joined United when they were toiling in the second tier and has been a valuable squad member — fulfilling a swathe of different tactical roles — during their consolidation in the top-flight.

Although the continental clash against AZ Alkmaar resulted in a bruising 7-1 aggregate defeat, he takes satisfaction from the Terrors reaching that stage for the first time in a decade.

“I think I can look back fondly on those 100 games,” said Smith. “Since I have been here, the club have made steady progress and improved our league position every year.

“When I first signed, Tony (Asghar, sporting director) and the manager (Robbie Neilson) put the vision forward. It’s probably gone to plan. Maybe even faster than we anticipated, in terms of consolidating in the top-flight then going straight into Europe.

“You have the boys who, over the course of their career, have played a lot of games but it’s only Harkesy (Ian Harkes) that has been here longer.

“So, I do feel like I am more experienced and can offers something in the dressing room.”

Now a comparative wizened old head, Smith faces the team where it all began for him as a fresh-faced 11-year-old on the books of Rangers’ academy.

“That was a good group to be fair — I think they had high hopes,” smiled Smith. “Lewis Morgan is the one that has gone on to be quite successful.”

Stamp

Away from reveries of the past, the pressing priority for Smith is to ensure the progress of the last three years is not frittered away.

The Tangerines are winless in the Premiership, bottom of the league and without a permanent manager.

However, he has been heartened by the impact of interim boss Liam Fox, who has claimed a win at Livingston and 0-0 draw against Motherwell in his two matches at the helm.

“It has been a pretty easy transition because all the boys know him (Fox) and the way he works,” explained Smith. “He actually took a lot of the training last year when Tam (Courts) was in charge.

“He took a lot of that responsibility on the training pitch.

“You obviously didn’t see behind the scenes, in terms of how much he had to do with the tactical side of things; I’m sure ultimately, that came down to the manager.

“Now he is sitting in that seat, he can put his stamp on things.”