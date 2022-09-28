Why Liam Fox phoned Jack Ross after landing Dundee United job

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox has revealed that Jack Ross was among the first people he called after being offered the Dundee United job, adding: “It was only right he heard it from me.”

Ross, 46, was dismissed on August 30, just 10 weeks into an ill-fated reign as United boss.

Indeed, Fox’s first official media engagement on Tuesday afternoon came a mere 97 DAYS after Ross was presented to the assembled press corps at the Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews.

Fox served as Ross’ assistant — just as he did for Tam Courts last season — as the duo rekindled a working relationship dating back to their time together at Hearts.

And, although the former Hibs and Sunderland boss endured a nightmare spell at Tannadice, it has done nothing to sour their friendship.

“We have been in contact all throughout this process because he’s my mate and someone I really respect,” said Fox. “He was actually one of the first people I called when I was offered the (United) job.

“It was only right he heard it from me.

“Jack couldn’t have been more supportive. He gave me loads of advice and he will be there for me on the end of the phone when I need him to be.

“He has a lot of experience for me to tap into.”

Phone a friend

Ross is among a phalanx of bosses Fox learned from during more than 250 games as a player, followed by a burgeoning coaching career.

“I’ve seen a few different managers and how they manage their time; how they delegate,” continued Fox. “I’ve taken something from everyone I’ve worked with. Some positives, some negatives.

“Part of my development over a period has been watching them day-in, day-out — listening and learning.

“At the back of my mind, you are thinking ‘I could use that’ or ‘I’m not sure about that’.

In terms of his coaching journey, few can be considered as influential as Craig Levein.

The former Dundee United boss gave Fox his big break after hanging up his boots — working with the under-18s at Hearts — and recently spoke of Fox’s virtues in an exclusive interview with Courier Sport.

“I spoke to the big man (Craig Levein) a couple of weeks ago,” smiled Fox. “I’m lucky to have worked with Craig closely for a period of time; he has such massive experience and is a really good guy.

“I feel fortunate that I can probably pick up the phone to most people I’ve worked with to ask for advice.

“But I’ve got to be myself. I’ll commit and do what I think is right.”

With United propping up the Premiership and still chasing their first league win of the season, Fox added: “You can either accept that you’ll be under pressure and make the big decisions, or you can shy away from things and let it stress you.

“We want to be positive. There’s no point looking back.”