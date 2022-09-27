How EVERY Dundee United player performed on international duty as Tannadice stars plot World Cup course

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There was no rest for the wicked as several Dundee United players reported for international action during the current window.

From World Cup hopefuls likes Aziz Behich and Dylan Levitt to up-and-coming talents likes Craig Moore, there was plenty of Tannadice representation across the globe.

Here, Courier Sport casts an eye over the performance of every United ace called up for national service.

Dylan Levitt (Wales)

Despite Dundee United’s travails, Dylan Levitt remains firmly on course for a place in Wales’ World Cup squad — particularly with national teams permitted to take 26 players to the finals in Qatar rather than 23.

Levitt, 21, claimed his 13th cap as the Dragons hosted Poland on Sunday evening.

Playing in a deep midfield role, the former Manchester United kid was tidy in possession and made several key interceptions alongside Portsmouth midfielder Joe Morrell.

However, Levitt ultimately emerged on the losing side as Karol Swiderski notched the only goal of the game at the Cardiff City Stadium after 57 minutes.

He was replaced by Rubin Colwill deep into the second period.

The defeat against Poland came three days after Wales succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Belgium. Levitt was an unused substitute for that one.

As such, Rob Page’s side were relegated from Nations League A: Group 4.

Aziz Behich (Australia)

If Levitt’s place at Qatar 2022 looks relatively solid, then Behich’s is cast-iron.

He may have taken some time to settle in Scotland — recent showings against Motherwell and Rangers suggest he is hitting his stride — but Behich’s Socceroos status was never in doubt.

The 31-year-old won his 53rd cap for the Aussie national side last Thursday, helping Graham Arnold’s charges to a 1-0 win over New Zealand.

Always great to be back playing at home! Thanks for the support and send off 🇦🇺💛💚 #Socceroos #Australia pic.twitter.com/rc5u6CGJkS — Aziz Behich (@AzizBehich) September 23, 2022

Behich has already represented his country at one World Cup, playing all three group games at Russia 2018, and appears to have the left-back berth locked down ahead of this winter’s tournament in the Middle-East.

Indeed, he was sent home prior to Australia’s second game of this international window — also against the Kiwis — and reports Down Under suggest that is because Arnold already knows Behich will be on the plane.

Ilmari Niskanen (Finland)

Niskanen recently opened up on his struggle for game-time at Dundee United, admitting his lack on minutes have given him food for thought.

He has not played a single minute under new United head coach Liam Fox and, with Behich and Scott McMann for competition at left wing-back, the tireless Finn faces a fight to see much action.

However, Niskanen was afforded the briefest of cameos for his country — for whom he remains a valued squad member.

The former Ingolstadt wide-man replaced Jere Uronen with 87 minutes on the clock last Friday night as Finland drew 1-1 against Romania in Helsinki.

Niskanen was an unused substitute as Markku Kanerva’s men followed that up with a superb 2-0 victory in Montenegro on Monday evening. That win saw Finland retain their Nations League B: Group 3 status.

Carljohan Eriksson (Finland)

“Saku” Eriksson can be content with establishing himself as United’s No.1 in recent fixtures following a tumultuous start to the season.

A man of the match showing in the recent 0-0 draw with Motherwell was particular high.

And the news that he retained his place in the Finland squad was a further boost for the Tannadice stopper.

Nevertheless, it was fanciful to think that Eriksson would add to his sole cap in either of Finland’s competitive matches, with elite Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky the undoubted No.1 for his nation.

Eriksson is in a battle with ex-Ayr United loan star Viljami Sinisalo to be considered Hradecky’s first deputy.

Archie Meekison (Scotland U21)

Meekison was not even on international duty for the majority of last week.

As several of his teammates dusted off their passports, he was shining for United reserves against their Queens’s Park counterparts.

However, Meekison received a late call-up to Scot Gemmill’s group on Friday morning and was pitched into action as Scotland under-21s drew 1-1 against Northern Ireland on Sunday.

The classy playmaker entered the fray with 30 minutes left and, making his debut at that age group, turned in a bright showing, packed with endeavour and flair; most notably a delightful little pirouette on the flank.

And his late corner almost teed up a winning goal for Josh Mulligan.

Mochrie may be out on loan at Dunfermline Athletic but, with a deal until 2024, Tannadice chiefs are watching his progress closely.

And he is ticking along nicely.

The 19-year-old featured as a substitute in both friendlies against Northern Ireland during this international period, making his debut at the level.

Allied with regular minutes on loan at East End Park — boasting one goal in seven outings to date — there are positive signs that the undoubtedly gifted Mochrie can build some valuable momentum this term.

Craig Moore (Scotland U18s)

Moore, who briefly became United’s youngest ever player last season, was part of Billy Stark’s under-18s camp in Limoges, France.

And he enjoyed — or perhaps endured — a steep learning curve against the hosts on last Friday, starting in midfield as Les Bleus claimed a 5-1 win.

In Scotland’s other matches at the friendly tournament, they lost 1-0 against Poland and dispatched Estonia 4-1 — with Moore starting on the bench on both occasions.