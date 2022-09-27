How EVERY Dundee United player performed on international duty as Tannadice stars plot World Cup course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

How EVERY Dundee United player performed on international duty as Tannadice stars plot World Cup course

By Alan Temple
September 27 2022, 10.00am
Niskanen, Levitt and Behich were among the players who saw international action
Niskanen, Levitt and Behich were among the players who saw international action

There was no rest for the wicked as several Dundee United players reported for international action during the current window.

From World Cup hopefuls likes Aziz Behich and Dylan Levitt to up-and-coming talents likes Craig Moore, there was plenty of Tannadice representation across the globe.

Here, Courier Sport casts an eye over the performance of every United ace called up for national service.

Dylan Levitt (Wales)

Despite Dundee United’s travails, Dylan Levitt remains firmly on course for a place in Wales’ World Cup squad — particularly with national teams permitted to take 26 players to the finals in Qatar rather than 23.

Levitt, 21, claimed his 13th cap as the Dragons hosted Poland on Sunday evening.

Playing in a deep midfield role, the former Manchester United kid was tidy in possession and made several key interceptions alongside Portsmouth midfielder Joe Morrell.

Levitt challenges Jakub Kiwior

However, Levitt ultimately emerged on the losing side as Karol Swiderski notched the only goal of the game at the Cardiff City Stadium after 57 minutes.

He was replaced by Rubin Colwill deep into the second period.

The defeat against Poland came three days after Wales succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Belgium. Levitt was an unused substitute for that one.

As such, Rob Page’s side were relegated from Nations League A: Group 4.

Aziz Behich (Australia)

If Levitt’s place at Qatar 2022 looks relatively solid, then Behich’s is cast-iron.

He may have taken some time to settle in Scotland — recent showings against Motherwell and Rangers suggest he is hitting his stride — but Behich’s Socceroos status was never in doubt.

The 31-year-old won his 53rd cap for the Aussie national side last Thursday, helping Graham Arnold’s charges to a 1-0 win over New Zealand.

Behich has already represented his country at one World Cup, playing all three group games at Russia 2018, and appears to have the left-back berth locked down ahead of this winter’s tournament in the Middle-East.

Indeed, he was sent home prior to Australia’s second game of this international window — also against the Kiwis — and reports Down Under suggest that is because Arnold already knows Behich will be on the plane.

Ilmari Niskanen (Finland)

Niskanen recently opened up on his struggle for game-time at Dundee United, admitting his lack on minutes have given him food for thought.

He has not played a single minute under new United head coach Liam Fox and, with Behich and Scott McMann for competition at left wing-back, the tireless Finn faces a fight to see much action.

However, Niskanen was afforded the briefest of cameos for his country — for whom he remains a valued squad member.

Niskanen won his 11th Finland cap

The former Ingolstadt wide-man replaced Jere Uronen with 87 minutes on the clock last Friday night as Finland drew 1-1 against Romania in Helsinki.

Niskanen was an unused substitute as Markku Kanerva’s men followed that up with a superb 2-0 victory in Montenegro on Monday evening. That win saw Finland retain their Nations League B: Group 3 status.

Carljohan Eriksson (Finland)

“Saku” Eriksson can be content with establishing himself as United’s No.1 in recent fixtures following a tumultuous start to the season.

A man of the match showing in the recent 0-0 draw with Motherwell was particular high.

And the news that he retained his place in the Finland squad was a further boost for the Tannadice stopper.

Nevertheless, it was fanciful to think that Eriksson would add to his sole cap in either of Finland’s competitive matches, with elite Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky the undoubted No.1 for his nation.

Eriksson is in a battle with ex-Ayr United loan star Viljami Sinisalo to be considered Hradecky’s first deputy.

Archie Meekison (Scotland U21)

Meekison was not even on international duty for the majority of last week.

As several of his teammates dusted off their passports, he was shining for United reserves against their Queens’s Park counterparts.

However, Meekison received a late call-up to Scot Gemmill’s group on Friday morning and was pitched into action as Scotland under-21s drew 1-1 against Northern Ireland on Sunday.

The classy playmaker entered the fray with 30 minutes left and, making his debut at that age group, turned in a bright showing, packed with endeavour and flair; most notably a delightful little pirouette on the flank.

And his late corner almost teed up a winning goal for Josh Mulligan.

Chris Mochrie (Scotland U21s)

Mochrie may be out on loan at Dunfermline Athletic but, with a deal until 2024, Tannadice chiefs are watching his progress closely.

And he is ticking along nicely.

The 19-year-old featured as a substitute in both friendlies against Northern Ireland during this international period, making his debut at the level.

Mochrie in action on Sunday

Allied with regular minutes on loan at East End Park — boasting one goal in seven outings to date — there are positive signs that the undoubtedly gifted Mochrie can build some valuable momentum this term.

Craig Moore (Scotland U18s)

Moore, who briefly became United’s youngest ever player last season, was part of Billy Stark’s under-18s camp in Limoges, France.

And he enjoyed — or perhaps endured — a steep learning curve against the hosts on last Friday, starting in midfield as Les Bleus claimed a 5-1 win.

In Scotland’s other matches at the friendly tournament, they lost 1-0 against Poland and dispatched Estonia 4-1 — with Moore starting on the bench on both occasions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

New Dundee United assistant Stevie Crawford.
Stevie Crawford outlines ‘first challenge’ as new Dundee United No.2
0
Proud moment: Meekison makes his U21s bow
EXCLUSIVE: Archie Meekison sets out Dundee United stall after Scotland U21 debut
0
East Fife winger Jack Healy
East Fife ace Jack Healy reveals why he’ll always be grateful to Dundee United-bound…
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
Mulligan was a standout on Sunday
How Dundee United, Dundee and Dunfermline stars fared in Scotland U21 draw with Northern…
0
New United No.2: Stevie Crawford
Former Dundee United forward outlines what Stevie Crawford will bring to Tannadice
0
McNicoll joined United this summer
From podcasting to shot stopping: How the McNicoll family are making their mark on…
0
Liam Fox has been put in charge of Dundee United
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United have handed Liam Fox big opportunity to make mark in…
0
New Dundee United manager Liam Fox.
4 key reasons Liam Fox landed Dundee United job as Tannadice reality bites
2
Stevie Crawfordhas left his post at East Fife for Dundee United.
New Dundee United No.2 Stevie Crawford to take charge of East Fife one last…
0

More from The Courier

Police on East March Street on Tuesday morning. Photo: Fife Jammer Locations
Police descend on Kirkcaldy in early-morning disturbance
0
New Leith outer berth with floating foundation and turbine.
Groups backing Forth Green Freeport bid cite potential £6bn investment
0
Cowdenbeath shop fire
Fire crews tackle Cowdenbeath blaze
Sean Thomson at Perth Sheriff Court.
Supermarket worker fined for bum-touch assault in Blairgowrie pub
Christian faith underpinned the life of Margaret Ingram.
Margaret Ingram of Dundee: A life of Christian faith and service to others
0
Ex-Paratrooper Thomas McCabe appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Pensioner terrified taxi driver with firearms in Fife - for SECOND time

Editor's Picks