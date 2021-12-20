How Craig Moore made Dundee United history with Rangers debut

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United starlet Craig Moore wrote his name into the history books against Rangers.

Moore was a shock selection in Tam Courts’ line-up amid five Covid-related absences.

Aged just 16 years and 88 days as he took to the field, the classy midfielder proceeded to turn in a nerveless display against the Gers.

Although his afternoon was prematurely ended by a calf knock, the Scotland under-17 internationalist can be immensely proud of his performance.

And Moore is now the youngest player to EVER start a competitive fixture for United.

He usurps John Souttar by 11 days and is ahead of Kerr Smith — who replaced him during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Ibrox.

Moore’s maiden start also came at an earlier stage of his development than stars of the 1960s Ian Mitchell and Frannie Munro.

However, Chris Mochrie — also in the line-up against Rangers — remains the youngest player to feature for United, coming off the bench against Morton aged 16 years and 27 days.

Courts: ‘I know Craig has quality’

And Courts was fulsome in his praise for Moore, a young player he has worked with through the age groups at United.

He lauded: “It was poor timing when Craig had to come off with a bang on his calf, because he was really starting to assert his authority.

“He is a young player I’ve known for a few years now. I know he has quality and a lot of bravery — and he was starting to control things for us.

“You are never 100 per cent sure how young players will handle these situations, but you take confidence from the tactical work on the training pitch.

“I also have belief in the senior players, who always back whatever game-plan we put together.

“And because I’ve known these young players for two or three years, I trust their ability.

“They never let you down, particularly when you select three or four on the one occasion.”

Indeed, United fielded SEVEN academy graduates over the course of their narrow defeat in Govan.

Moore, Mochrie, Smith, Darren Watson, Declan Glass, Louis Appere and Archie Meekison were the homegrown talents in action.