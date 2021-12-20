Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How Craig Moore made Dundee United history with Rangers debut

By Alan Temple
December 20 2021, 12.00pm Updated: December 20 2021, 12.01pm
Craig Moore usurped recent United starlets
Dundee United starlet Craig Moore wrote his name into the history books against Rangers.

Moore was a shock selection in Tam Courts’ line-up amid five Covid-related absences.

Aged just 16 years and 88 days as he took to the field, the classy midfielder proceeded to turn in a nerveless display against the Gers.

Although his afternoon was prematurely ended by a calf knock, the Scotland under-17 internationalist can be immensely proud of his performance.

And Moore is now the youngest player to EVER start a competitive fixture for United.

He usurps John Souttar by 11 days and is ahead of Kerr Smith — who replaced him during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Ibrox.

Moore’s maiden start also came at an earlier stage of his development than stars of the 1960s Ian Mitchell and Frannie Munro.

However, Chris Mochrie — also in the line-up against Rangers — remains the youngest player to feature for United, coming off the bench against Morton aged 16 years and 27 days.

Courts: ‘I know Craig has quality’

And Courts was fulsome in his praise for Moore, a young player he has worked with through the age groups at United.

Demanding possession: Moore

He lauded: “It was poor timing when Craig had to come off with a bang on his calf, because he was really starting to assert his authority.

“He is a young player I’ve known for a few years now. I know he has quality and a lot of bravery — and he was starting to control things for us.

“You are never 100 per cent sure how young players will handle these situations, but you take confidence from the tactical work on the training pitch.

“I also have belief in the senior players, who always back whatever game-plan we put together.

“And because I’ve known these young players for two or three years, I trust their ability.

“They never let you down, particularly when you select three or four on the one occasion.”

Indeed, United fielded SEVEN academy graduates over the course of their narrow defeat in Govan.

Moore, Mochrie, Smith, Darren Watson, Declan Glass, Louis Appere and Archie Meekison were the homegrown talents in action.

