VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Declan Glass on his relationship with Dundee United boss Tam Courts and Fir Park frustration

An error occurred. Please try again.

Declan Glass is just 21 and will make only his 25th appearance for Dundee United if picked to face Rangers on Saturday.

The young midfielder lacks experience but more than makes up for it with his level of maturity.

Glass returned to the United side this season after year out with a serious knee injury.

He suffered the disappointment of being hooked before half-time of the recent 1-0 defeat to Motherwell in full glare of the Sky TV cameras.

But Glass doesn’t get shattered by disappointment.

In fact, he believes it makes him stronger.

He proved that with a man-of-the-match display against Livingston on Saturday.

“I have a lot of respect for the manager and understand his decision,” said Glass on his Fir Park frustration.

“I wasn’t good against Motherwell.

“As much as you are never going to be happy with a decision like that you have to reflect on why it happened.

“I let myself and my team down by giving the ball away.

“But I came back against Livingston and that shows how much trust he has in me.

“He has shown a lot of faith in me since I came back from injury and I’m getting better and stronger with every minute I play.

“I’m the sort of guy that will take positives, even when there probably wasn’t very many at Motherwell.

“You probably learn more from the lowest moments in football than the highest ones.

“The positive thing for me is I can learn from it. I want to take that experience and make sure it never happens again.”

Declan Glass: My honest relationship with Tam Courts

Meanwhile, Glass has underlined the strength of his relationship with United boss Tam Courts.

Courts revealed last week that he had given Glass a pep talk following the Motherwell match.

And Glass added: “I can speak to the manager about anything. Any game, any tactical move or anything I see.

“We have a very open and honest relationship.

“For me those are the biggest things in football – honesty and transparency.

“To be able to have that sort of rapport with the manager is brilliant.

“I can speak openly and he can tell me exactly how he feels, knowing there will be no hard feelings.

“It’s the sort of industry where I will sometimes need to hear harsh words but I accept that.

“I’ve got the upmost respect for the gaffer. He has taught me a lot in his short time as manager.

“I’ll take his words on board and always try to learn from them.”