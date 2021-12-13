Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Declan Glass on his relationship with Dundee United boss Tam Courts and Fir Park frustration

By Ewan Smith
December 13 2021, 5.05pm
Declan Glass turned in a man of the match display against Livingston
Declan Glass is just 21 and will make only his 25th appearance for Dundee United if picked to face Rangers on Saturday.

The young midfielder lacks experience but more than makes up for it with his level of maturity.

Glass returned to the United side this season after year out with a serious knee injury.

He suffered the disappointment of being hooked before half-time of the recent 1-0 defeat to Motherwell in full glare of the Sky TV cameras.

But Glass doesn’t get shattered by disappointment.

Declan Glass was subbed 41 minutes into Dundee United’s defeat at Motherwell

In fact, he believes it makes him stronger.

He proved that with a man-of-the-match display against Livingston on Saturday.

“I have a lot of respect for the manager and understand his decision,” said Glass on his Fir Park frustration.

“I wasn’t good against Motherwell.

“As much as you are never going to be happy with a decision like that you have to reflect on why it happened.

“I let myself and my team down by giving the ball away.

“But I came back against Livingston and that shows how much trust he has in me.

“He has shown a lot of faith in me since I came back from injury and I’m getting better and stronger with every minute I play.

Declan Glass had a difficult night at Motherwell but bounced back against Livingston

“I’m the sort of guy that will take positives, even when there probably wasn’t very many at Motherwell.

“You probably learn more from the lowest moments in football than the highest ones.

“The positive thing for me is I can learn from it. I want to take that experience and make sure it never happens again.”

Declan Glass: My honest relationship with Tam Courts

Declan Glass held a pep talk with Dundee United boss Tam Courts last week

Meanwhile, Glass has underlined the strength of his relationship with United boss Tam Courts.

Courts revealed last week that he had given Glass a pep talk following the Motherwell match.

And Glass added: “I can speak to the manager about anything. Any game, any tactical move or anything I see.

“We have a very open and honest relationship.

“For me those are the biggest things in football – honesty and transparency.

“To be able to have that sort of rapport with the manager is brilliant.

“I can speak openly and he can tell me exactly how he feels, knowing there will be no hard feelings.

“It’s the sort of industry where I will sometimes need to hear harsh words but I accept that.

“I’ve got the upmost respect for the gaffer. He has taught me a lot in his short time as manager.

“I’ll take his words on board and always try to learn from them.”

