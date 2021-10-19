Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EXCLUSIVE: Declan Glass on the ‘amazing feeling’ of making first Dundee United start in 21 MONTHS

By Ewan Smith
October 19 2021, 12.42pm Updated: October 19 2021, 2.00pm
Declan Glass was back on the pitch for Dundee United at Hibernian

When Declan Glass dreamed of becoming a footballer he never imagined he’d suffer an injury hell before his career had kicked off.

But that’s exactly what happened as Glass spent the last year sidelined, recovering from a serious knee injury in isolation from his Dundee United team-mates.

Glass was crocked before his loan spell to Partick Thistle kicked off.

But the happy-go-lucky midfielder steadfastly refused to let it get him down.

And after making his first United start in 21 MONTHS in their Beautiful Saturday win over Hibernian, Glass was positively beaming.

Declan Glass played in the win over Hibernian

“It was an amazing feeling to be back on the park,” said Glass. “It’s been a long 21 months wait to start for Dundee United.

“The last 12 months have been hell. I could never imagine that I’d miss an entire year of football from the age of 20 to 21.

“I was sitting in the gym every day while the boys were going to training.

“It wasn’t normal because of the Covid situation. I wasn’t seeing as many boys very often. It was tough.

“I was completely separate from the group for the last year. Keeping in touch with them away from training really helped.

“And I’m a very positive person.

“As much as I’m saying it felt like hell, if you ask anyone at the club they’ll tell you I always come in with a smile on my face.

“In a weird sort of way, I’ve enjoyed and embraced every minute of my recovery.

Declan Glass
Declan Glass loved being back on the pitch for Dundee United

“I’ve also learned a good bit about the game. It’s amazing what you pick up when you are watching.

“I’m an easy-going guy and I just want to enjoy my football.

“Going out at places like Easter Road is what it’s all about. It’s a great stadium and when I stepped out to see the crowd I was really excited.

“I blurred all of the noise out when the whistle went and controlled my emotions.

“But what a feeling to be playing again. It’s brilliant.”

Declan Glass: Dundee United gave me incredible support

Glass was given a new two-year deal at United in the summer and his bosses regularly speak highly of his positive attitude on the training pitch.

And as he prepares to make an impact on the park, Glass is full of praise for the people who helped him get there.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the people who have got me through this,” said Glass.

“From Marcin Szostak the head physio to Gregor Leighton and Kyler Burns in the sports science team.

“They have all been incredible.

“The club have always supported me. I’m on something like my fourth or fifth contract now.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the coaches, the chairman Mark Ogren or our sporting director Tony Asghar.

“They have given me everything I’ve asked for over the last year and I want to repay them on the pitch.”

