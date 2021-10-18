Dylan Levitt: Dundee United boss Tam Courts offers update on injured Manchester United loanee as he praises ‘inspirational’ Charlie Mulgrew

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dylan Levitt is aiming to make a swift return to the Dundee United squad as he recovers from a knee injury.

The Manchester United loanee was missing from United’s ‘Beautiful Saturday’ win over Hibernian after being injured on international duty with Wales.

Declan Glass took Levitt’s place in midfield and impressed on his first United start in 21 months.

But Levitt could be back for Saturday’s visit of Motherwell.

“Dylan tweaked his knee a bit but I think he’ll be back fit for next week,” said Dundee United boss Tam Courts.

“But if it’s not that game then he’ll be looking to be fit for the week after. It doesn’t seem to be anything too severe.”

As Dylan Levitt returns, Mulgrew is ‘inspiring’ Dundee United

Meanwhile Courts believes Charlie Mulgrew is inspiring Dundee United to become Scottish Premiership’s ‘meanest defence.’

Mulgrew, 35, was Courts’ first summer signing and he has helped them to six clean sheets from nine league games.

With United conceding just five goals this term, Mulgrew is refusing to shut the door on a Scotland recall.

“We’ve lost the least amount of goals in the league,” said Courts. “We have only conceded five in the league.

“Charlie is part of a high performing defensive unit. When you watch him in training, you see he’s inspiring.

“He trains to such a high level every day.

“His mentality is impressive. It’s the way he trains, the way he looks after his body and the way he takes on new information.

“For our younger players and the rest of the squad he has been joy to work with.

“And he prides himself on clean sheets – we’ve had a few of them so far.”