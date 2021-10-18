Dylan Levitt: Dundee United boss Tam Courts offers update on injured Manchester United loanee as he praises ‘inspirational’ Charlie Mulgrew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dylan Levitt: Dundee United boss Tam Courts offers update on injured Manchester United loanee as he praises ‘inspirational’ Charlie Mulgrew

By Ewan Smith
October 18 2021, 12.26pm Updated: October 18 2021, 12.29pm
Dylan Levitt is keen to return to full fitness at Dundee United

Dylan Levitt is aiming to make a swift return to the Dundee United squad as he recovers from a knee injury.

The Manchester United loanee was missing from United’s ‘Beautiful Saturday’ win over Hibernian after being injured on international duty with Wales.

Declan Glass took Levitt’s place in midfield and impressed on his first United start in 21 months.

But Levitt could be back for Saturday’s visit of Motherwell.

Dylan Levitt is hoping return to the Dundee United side this weekend

“Dylan tweaked his knee a bit but I think he’ll be back fit for next week,” said Dundee United boss Tam Courts.

“But if it’s not that game then he’ll be looking to be fit for the week after. It doesn’t seem to be anything too severe.”

As Dylan Levitt returns, Mulgrew is ‘inspiring’ Dundee United

Meanwhile Courts believes Charlie Mulgrew is inspiring Dundee United to become Scottish Premiership’s ‘meanest defence.’

Mulgrew, 35, was Courts’ first summer signing and he has helped them to six clean sheets from nine league games.

Charlie Mulgrew is in stunning form for Dundee United

With United conceding just five goals this term, Mulgrew is refusing to shut the door on a Scotland recall.

“We’ve lost the least amount of goals in the league,” said Courts. “We have only conceded five in the league.

“Charlie is part of a high performing defensive unit. When you watch him in training, you see he’s inspiring.

“He trains to such a high level every day.

“His mentality is impressive. It’s the way he trains, the way he looks after his body and the way he takes on new information.

“For our younger players and the rest of the squad he has been joy to work with.

“And he prides himself on clean sheets – we’ve had a few of them so far.”

