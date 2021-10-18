Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Picture shows aftermath of three-vehicle crash on M90 near Queensferry Crossing

By Amie Flett
October 18 2021, 12.35pm Updated: October 18 2021, 1.53pm
Three vehicles were involved in the collision on the M90 in Fife

Drivers in Fife experienced delays on M90 near the Queensferry Crossing following a three-vehicle crash on Monday.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident, which occurred near the Fife entry to the Queensferry Crossing, at around 11.40am on Monday morning.

Road users were warned to expect delays of up to 40 minutes as Traffic Scotland said lane one and two southbound between the slips at Junction 1c were closed as a result.

M90 clear following crash in Fife

Traffic was reportedly tailed back to Junction 3 on the M90.

Traffic Scotland advised that the road was cleared shortly after 1:30pm, with a journey time of around 20 minutes.

Police Scotland said officers were on scene dealing with the incident as they warned motorists to drive with care in the wet weather.

“[Fife Roads Police] are currently dealing with this [three-vehicle] RTC on the M90 close to the Admiralty Junction.

“Luckily only minor injuries.

“Please plan for longer journey times & avoid the area if possible and drive to the road conditions as it’s “more than a tad dreich’,” a spokesperson said.

