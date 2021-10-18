Picture shows aftermath of three-vehicle crash on M90 near Queensferry Crossing

An error occurred. Please try again.

Drivers in Fife experienced delays on M90 near the Queensferry Crossing following a three-vehicle crash on Monday.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident, which occurred near the Fife entry to the Queensferry Crossing, at around 11.40am on Monday morning.

Road users were warned to expect delays of up to 40 minutes as Traffic Scotland said lane one and two southbound between the slips at Junction 1c were closed as a result.

M90 clear following crash in Fife

Traffic was reportedly tailed back to Junction 3 on the M90.

Traffic Scotland advised that the road was cleared shortly after 1:30pm, with a journey time of around 20 minutes.

Police Scotland said officers were on scene dealing with the incident as they warned motorists to drive with care in the wet weather.

“[Fife Roads Police] are currently dealing with this [three-vehicle] RTC on the M90 close to the Admiralty Junction.

“Luckily only minor injuries.

“Please plan for longer journey times & avoid the area if possible and drive to the road conditions as it’s “more than a tad dreich’,” a spokesperson said.