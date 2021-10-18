Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Fightback season reward for Angus Lambo ace Mitchell in British GT Donington decider

By Graham Brown
October 18 2021, 12.40pm Updated: October 18 2021, 12.43pm
Sandy Mitchell in action at Donington Park. Pic: British GT.

Angus ace Sandy Mitchell relinquished his crown but battled hard to seal a top three place in this season’s British GT Championship overall standings.

The 21-year-old Lamborghini star from Forfar delivered a fighting fifth place in the Donington Park finale, despite serving a 15-second success penalty.

It was enough to lift Mitchell and teammate Adam Balon to third in the final table in their Barwell Motorsport-prepared Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo.

Sandy Mitchell
Sandy Mitchell (left) and teammate Adam Balon on the Oulton Park podium earlier in the season. Supplied by McMedia.

And Mitchell – who took the 2020 crown with Rob Collard and Barwell – was quick to congratulate the crew of the team’s sister Lambo, Dennis Lind and Leo Machitski, who took this year’s title.

“I have to give big congrats to Dennis and Leo in the #63 car,” he said.

“And it’s fantastic that for the second successive year it’s a Lamborghini which has won the British GT Championship.

Dennis and Leo have been great teammates and super competitors throughout the season, so I’m happy to see them and the team win the championship.”

Barwell has enjoyed a fantastic 2020 and 2021, especially given all these demanding Covid and weird times in the world, but they continue to be a very successful team.”

The outfit had already sealed the teams’ crown before the Leicestershire finale.

Fightback season

British Racing Drivers’ Club Super Stars programme racer Mitchell reflected on a fightback season after the worst possible start at Brands Hatch back in May.

“We started the first round stuck in the gravel through no fault of our own,” he said.

“It meant zero points in a race where the winner got 37.5 points in the overall championship.

“We were 11th in the championship when we left Brands, but since then we’ve been chipping away at every race in the season getting higher and higher in the title race.

Sandy Mitchell British GT
The Sandy Mitchell/Adam Balon No. 1 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo in the pit lane at Donington Park. Pic: British GT.

“In the second half of the season we’ve moved from sixth to fifth, then held fourth for quite a while and we’ve finally finished third, just 20pts off second and 29.5 off the championship winners.”

Fastest laps

At Donington, Mitchell rattled off a series of fastest laps in the opening period of his stint after the driver changeover from Balon.

He closed the gap to champion-elect Lind, but with the outcome of the title on a knife-edge held position to ensure the sister car clinched the title.

British GT Championship
Barwell Motorsport’s Lamborghinis are readied to take 1st and 3rd in the overall 2021 British GT Championship standings. Pic: British GT.

“There wasn’t really too much for us to gain by passing Dennis,” said the Angus driver.

“I had a Porsche behind me, but I was comfortably able to keep it at bay and hold my position.

“To get a top five finish in the race after serving a 15-second success penalty was a really positive result.

“And to clinch a top three in the overall championship is really good going for us, and great for the team to get both cars in the top three in the title race.

“It’s been an exciting season.”

