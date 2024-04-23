Angus Council by-election: Who are the candidates and what are their key issues?

Voters are gearing up to go to the polls this week in the Angus Council by-election.

Five hopefuls are fighting it out for a seat on the council following the retirement of former Angus administration leader David Fairweather in February.

The former leader stepped down after representing the ward as an Independent councillor for nearly 17 years.

The by-election for his former ward – Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim – will take place this Thursday.

But who is in the running to replace him and what would they like to achieve as a local councillor?

Kathleen Wolf – Scottish National Party

Kathleen Wolf, who is the current chair of the SNP Westminster campaign committee, is standing as the Scottish Nationalist Party candidate in Thursday’s election.

Throughout her campaign, the 61-year-old has highlighted the cost of living crisis, as well as “safeguarding” important local services, as the issues top of her agenda.

Speaking to The Courier, Mrs Wolf said: “The cost of living crisis and the effect that has had on local people is one of the major issues (for me).

“It’s not just in Arbroath but also in the rural areas – there are a lot of farmers out there who are really struggling.”

Jack Cruickshanks – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

The youngest candidate running in the Angus by-election is Jack Cruickshanks, who is standing for the Conservative party.

The 24-year-old is currently finishing up his final year at Dundee University, where he is studying for a degree in financial economics.

If elected, Mr Cruickshanks would like to see a “vibrant high street and flourishing green spaces”.

He also hopes to be a strong voice for local community groups.

Mr Cruickshanks added: “There are a number of things that I would like to do.

“One thing is to try and amplify the voice of community groups within the town.

“On top of that, I’m very passionate about green spaces.”

Sandra O’Shea – Scottish Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrat candidate Sandra O’Shea comes from a HR background, having worked in the sector for over 30 years.

Now semi-retired, the 64 year-old currently runs her own HR consultancy business.

She previously stood as a candidate for the Kirriemuir and Dean ward during the 2022 council elections but was unsuccessful.

If elected this time round she would be the only Liberal Democrat sitting on the council.

And she says she has three key priorities.

“These are standing up for local people and making sure that their voices are heard, demanding action on the crumbling roads and pavements, and campaigning on challenging cuts to non-statutory services”, she said.

Mark Findlay – Scottish Green Party

The candidate for the Scottish Greens is architect, Mark Findley.

If elected, he hopes to be a voice for community action groups such as the Angus Pylon Action Group and a champion for green projects around Arbroath.

The 53-year-odl said: “One thing that I’ve noticed is there is a lot of anger about the lack of community engagement in these infrastructure projects.

“These projects are important but it’s also extremely important that local people are engaged in them.”

Mark Hilton – Scottish Labour Party

Labour hopeful Mark Hilton has campaigned to build a stronger community within the ward and has called for repairs to be carried on roads in the area – which he describes as being in a “state of “disarray”.

In a video posted on X, formerly known as twitter, Mr Hilton said: “I think the big problem we face at the moment is that the infrastructure has fallen into disarray.

Great to get out leafleting again in Arbroath! We’re making sure voters right across Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim get the opportunity to hear about our positive Labour message during this by-election. On April 25th, make sure to vote for @ScottishLabour! pic.twitter.com/a6LHV6fBJg — Mark Hilton (@MHlabour) April 19, 2024

“The roads are appalling – I hit a pothole yesterday myself and it cost me £600 to get my car fixed”

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday.

The by-election result will be announced following the counting of votes at Angus House council HQ in Forfar on Friday. The count starts at 10am.

Details of the by-election, including polling places, are available on the council’s website.