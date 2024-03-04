Angus campaigners launch £10k fighting fund against SSEN ‘super-pylons’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus campaigners launch £10k fighting fund against SSEN ‘super-pylons’

Angus consultation events are about to be held in the latest stage of power giant SSEN's 400kV Kintore to Tealing overhead line project.

By Graham Brown
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0047172 Vince Taylor Angus Pylon Action Group campaigner
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0047172 Vince Taylor Angus Pylon Action Group campaigner

Campaigners have set up a £10,000 fighting fund bid in a crucial stage of their fight against a line of ‘super pylons’ through the Angus countryside.

Angus Pylon Group is stepping up its opposition to SSEN’s 400kV Kintore to Tealing overhead line project.

It comes as the energy giant prepares to embark on the next round of public consultation over the ambitious scheme.

In response, campaigners have arranged their own public meeting this month to bring opponents together.

£20bn project

SSEN is beginning a series of events around its Pathway to 2030 development programme.

It is part of a £20 billion plan to turn the north of Scotland into a “clean energy powerhouse”.

The public engagement programme will gather feedback on substation and OHL proposals which have sparked controversy in communities across the north-east.

In Angus, the consultation events will take place on:

  • Tuesday March 5 – Memus Community Hall (2-7pm)
  • Wednesday March 6 – Forfar Reid Hall (2-7pm)
  • Thursday March 7 – Tealing Village Hall (2-7pm)
  • Tuesday March 12 – Brechin City Hall (2-7pm)

Other events are also planned for Errol (Mar 4), Alyth (Mar 6), Laurencekirk (Mar 14), Drumlithie (Mar 19), Braco (Mar 20) and Auchenblae (Mar 21).

In December, SSEN announced a re-routing of the proposed OHL near Forfar.

Offshore cable call

But Vince Taylor, who lives just north of the town, says the prospect of a line of towering pylons up to 75 metres high is unthinkable.

The pylon action group has launched a Go Fund Me page to generate funds.

They say it could be used for legal and other fees in the battle against the proposal.

Vince said: “This fight against the proposed new 400kV Kintore to Tealing OHL is not trying to stop net zero, as this is a very laudable ambition.

Angus pylon campaigner Vince Taylor.
Vince Taylor at one of the pylon campaign signs near the A90. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk

“It is about how net zero is achieved without destroying our countryside.”

He added: “It is not about getting the route changed so that it is away from our backyard and into someone else’s.

“It is about getting this line stopped or moved offshore, as most, if not all, of the energy being transmitted by this line is generated offshore.”

“The fight against this OHL is about trying to prevent the industrialisation of our beautiful countryside.

“It is about trying to prevent the ruination of some of the best agricultural land in the UK.”

Property value fears

“It is about trying to save the houses of those that many have built with their own hands,” Vince added.

“And it is also about trying to stop these houses becoming almost unsalable in many cases.

“Or, at the very least, trying to stop these homeowners losing tens of thousands off the value of their houses.”

Angus pylon campaign action group
Campaigners say the planned 400kV OHL will dwarf pylons which run across Angus. Pic: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk

Impacts on tourism and wildlife are among other major concerns.

“As part of our campaign and to inform residents of this project, if they don’t already know, we are having a meeting on Saturday March 16 at 10am in Forfar Community Campus,” added Vince.

Angus SNP MP Dave Doogan and north east Conservative MSP Tes White will attend.

SSEN call for public feedback

SSEN Transmission managing director Rob McDonald said it was vital for the public to get involved.

“This is one of the biggest investment programmes in the north of Scotland for almost a century,” he said.

“Our £20bn programme will help unlock cleaner, more secure energy for homes and businesses for generations to come.

“The north of Scotland can be a clean energy powerhouse and is set to play a leading role in delivering UK and Scottish Government energy security and net zero targets.

“We want to bring communities on that journey with us.

“This next round of public engagement and statutory pre-application consultations events will be crucial.

“The views shared at these events really matter to us, and help to shape the development of our projects massively, as can be seen in the changes made to our initial proposals after the first consultation round.

“So we’d really encourage anyone who has an interest to come along, find out about our plans and share their thoughts.”

