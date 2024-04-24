More than a million tonnes of sand to be dumped on Montrose beach to save town from sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

More than a million tonnes of sand to be dumped on Montrose beach to save town from sea

Experts have warned flood corridors could swamp the Angus town in the next 30 to 40 years, if nothing is done, after seven metres of dunes were lost in the last year.

By Graham Brown
The sand dunes at Montrose on the left of the picture and the sea on the right
The sand dunes at Montrose are being claimed at an alarming rate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A mountain of sand totalling more than a million tonnes could be added to Montrose beach in the next decade to protect the town from the North Sea.

The staggering figure has emerged as part of a long-term strategy to halt erosion which has claimed seven metres of dunes in the last year alone.

Experts warn flood corridors could engulf Montrose within the next 30 or 40 years, if nothing is done.

And the start gun has now been fired on the next stage of the battle ahead of this winter’s storms.

It includes the longer-term plan to replenish the dunes.

Montrose beach coastal erosion warning signs
Safety warnings have been in place at the dunes for years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Consultants commissioned by Angus Council have submitted an environmental screening application around the measures they believe are necessary.

AECOM has been working on behalf of the council to develop the Montrose strategy.

Key elements include:

  • Construction of a permanent vehicular beach access
  • Two-phase dune restoration and beach nourishment
  • Construction of two rock groynes
  • Additional sand deposits as part of long-term strategy

Low-lying dunes would be topped up with thousands of tonnes of sand as a “sacrificial frontage” on the most threatened parts of the beach.

Those include sections of Montrose’s historic championship golf links.

It is the world’s fifth-oldest course and lost more than three metres during Storm Babet and its aftermath.

How much sand is needed for coastal erosion plan?

The screening document reveals the massive amount of material required at Montrose.

It includes:

  • Combined maximum of 800,000 cubic metres over 10 years
  • Up to 200,000 cubic metres in one year above MHWS (mean high water springs)
  • Up to 75,000 cubic metres in one year below MHWS
  • 50,000 cubic metres for initial dune restoration
  • 80,000 cubic metres for full dune restoration

Each cubic metre of sand equates to more than 1.5 tonnes.

The sand is still being sourced and would be brought to Montrose Bay by barge or dredger.

Montrose golf course erosion, with the dunes just metres from the course
Coastal erosion has already claimed parts of Montrose golf course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

It would then be pumped on to the beach round-the-clock.

No definite beach access has been identified at this stage.

But a possible location could be along from the promenade which was badly damaged during the recent storms.

Rock groynes will bolster the defences.

Those will run from the foot of the dunes to around the low tide mark.

They would be five metres wide and 1.5 metres high.

What happens now?

AECOM has lodged an environmental screening opinion which goes to Angus Council planning for consultation.

“This is part of our requirements under the environmental impact regulations,” said the council.

The Marine Directorate is also part of the consultation.

A person walks past a barrier on Montrose seafront as a storm sends up spray.
Winter storms severely damaged Montrose seafront. Image: Paul Reid.

The next step could take place in May. But the consultation period may be extended by up to three months.

Future timescales will be driven by the outcome of the consultation, say the council.

However, this year, the authority will be using £440,000 of Scottish Government money to temporarily shore up the most at-risk areas ahead of next winter.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Bruce Walker at work on the Antarctic expedition memorial which stands in Glen Prosen. Image: DC Thomson
Art legacy of Angus stone sculptor and glass engraver Bruce Walker
Entrance to the Dalguise Activity Centre
Carnoustie child taken to hospital after schoolkids suffer sickness outbreak during Perthshire trip
The Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim vote is on Thursday. Image: PA
Angus Council by-election: Who are the candidates and what are their key issues?
Jenna Deacon (left) had her phone stolen at Terminal V festival. Image: Shutterstock/Jenna Deacon
Forfar woman's crime gang fears as phone stolen at music festival
Holyrood purdah
Voters prepare to go to the polls in Angus Council by-election
Tasmin Glass. Image: Wullie Marr
New parole hearing date set for Angus killer Tasmin Glass
11
Route 66 Car Wash in Arbroath.
Two people arrested after immigration raids in Arbroath and Perthshire
The 1917 showman's engine at Murton on the outskirts of Forfar. Image: Joseph Mitchell
Watch as excited Letham Primary pupils are chuffed by surprise school visit of 117-year-old…
Daniel McAleney was caught with the weapon in his cell at Perth Prison.
Angus firebomber had razor blade toothbrush in Perth Prison cell
All change for an exhibitor at the Kirriemuir event. Image: Paul Reid
IN PICTURES: Model railway fans make tracks for Kirriemuir

Conversation