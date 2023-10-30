Storm damage collapses Montrose seafront ‘like a pack of cards’

Montrose seafront promenade has collapsed “like a pack of cards” in the aftermath of weekend rain.

After a battering from Storm Babet, several sections of the seafront at Traill Drive have now given way.

The extent of the damage has been branded a “serious, serious situation” by local councillor Tommy Stewart.

He was shocked at the scene which met him on Monday morning.

The worst hit area is near the Traill Pavilion and splash zone play area.

‘Absolute devastation’

“It is absolute devastation now,” he said.

“I was down there yesterday afternoon and one section had collapsed.

“When I went out for my walk early this morning I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

“There are huge sections which have just given way.

“When I was down there was a car parked right beside the area which had given way.

“People need to stay away from it, it is really dangerous.”

The overnight collapse has left William Lamb’s Minesweeper statue in a precarious position.

The sculpture by the famous town artist looks out to the North Sea.

Dunes nearer the Coastguard station have also suffered serious storm damage.

Erosion threat

Storm Babet’s aftermath is the latest blow to the town’s fragile coastline.

Montrose has been a key focus in a national study on the effects of erosion.

The town’s historic golf links is under major threat.

Parts of the 461-year-old course, the world’s fifth oldest, have already been lost.

Mr Stewart said: “The time for talking about how to solve Montrose’s coastal erosion has gone – we need action now.

“This is going to cost a huge amount of money to sort.

“I’m no expert, but you can see pipework under the area which is affected so this is not just a case of throwing in a few thousands tonnes of sand to build it up again.

“The beach is eroding and we keep being told it is in cycles, but there is just nothing left now.

“There needs to be action, otherwise half of Montrose will be gone.”

Angus Council has been asked for comment.