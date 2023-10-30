Storm damage collapses Montrose seafront ‘like a pack of cards’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm damage collapses Montrose seafront ‘like a pack of cards’

The Traill Drive promenade in Montrose is a no-go zone after several sections collapsed overnight on Sunday.

By Graham Brown
The scene at Montrose seafront. Image: Councillor Tommy Stewart
The scene at Montrose seafront. Image: Councillor Tommy Stewart

Montrose seafront promenade has collapsed “like a pack of cards” in the aftermath of weekend rain.

After a battering from Storm Babet, several sections of the seafront at Traill Drive have now given way.

The extent of the damage has been branded a “serious, serious situation” by local councillor Tommy Stewart.

He was shocked at the scene which met him on Monday morning.

The worst hit area is near the Traill Pavilion and splash zone play area.

‘Absolute devastation’

“It is absolute devastation now,” he said.

“I was down there yesterday afternoon and one section had collapsed.

“When I went out for my walk early this morning I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

Montrose erosion
Dunes near the Coastguard station have given way. Image: Supplied

“There are huge sections which have just given way.

“When I was down there was a car parked right beside the area which had given way.

“People need to stay away from it, it is really dangerous.”

The overnight collapse has left William Lamb’s Minesweeper statue in a precarious position.

The sculpture by the famous town artist looks out to the North Sea.

Dunes nearer the Coastguard station have also suffered serious storm damage.

Erosion threat

Storm Babet’s aftermath is the latest blow to the town’s fragile coastline.

Montrose has been a key focus in a national study on the effects of erosion.

The town’s historic golf links is under major threat.

Parts of the 461-year-old course, the world’s fifth oldest, have already been lost.

Mr Stewart said: “The time for talking about how to solve Montrose’s coastal erosion has gone – we need action now.

Lamb Minesweeper statue
The statue of William Lamb's Minesweeper is at risk. Image: Sandy Brankin

“This is going to cost a huge amount of money to sort.

“I’m no expert, but you can see pipework under the area which is affected so this is not just a case of throwing in a few thousands tonnes of sand to build it up again.

“The beach is eroding and we keep being told it is in cycles, but there is just nothing left now.

“There needs to be action, otherwise half of Montrose will be gone.”

Angus Council has been asked for comment.

Conversation