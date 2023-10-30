David Martindale refuses to be drawn on St Johnstone link as Livingston boss expresses sympathy for Steven MacLean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

David Martindale refuses to be drawn on St Johnstone link as Livingston boss expresses sympathy for Steven MacLean

Martindale has been named as a potential successor to sacked former Perth boss MacLean.

By Anthony Brown
David Martindale has been linked with the vacant St Johnstone manager's job. Image: SNS
David Martindale has been linked with the vacant St Johnstone manager's job. Image: SNS

Livingston boss David Martindale refused to be drawn on reports linking him with the managerial vacancy at St Johnstone.

The 49-year-old has emerged as one of the front-runners for the Saints job following the sacking of Steven MacLean on Sunday.

When asked about the fact his name had been mentioned in connection with the Perth club at a media briefing on Monday morning to preview Wednesday’s cinch Premiership match at Hearts, Martindale said: “It’s nice to have your name linked with other jobs, but I’m not really wanting to sit here and talk about St Johnstone Football Club, if I’m honest.

“I’ve got a game on Wednesday night coming off the back of two poor results so my focus is on Hearts at Tynecastle, not St Johnstone.”

Livingston boss David Martindale. Image: SNS

Although reluctant to bring his own name into the discussion, Martindale did express sympathy for MacLean, who was sacked with Saints bottom of the table after failing to win any of their first nine games of the Premiership campaign and having suffered a humiliating Viaplay Cup group-stage exit in the summer.

“I’m disappointed, sad,” said the Lions boss. “It’s horrible because it’s just become part of football, there’s an acceptance that managers are losing their jobs after three to six months, 10 months, 12 months.

“It’s just the evolution of football, and it’s not great. I think continuity builds success, but I don’t know what’s happening at other clubs.

“It’s not my place to talk about other clubs, but from a personal point of view, I’ve always got on well with Stevie and (assistant) Liam Craig. It’s disappointing to see anyone within this environment lose their job.”

Steven MacLean (left) and Liam Craig (second from right) have both been relieved of their St Johnstone duties. Image: SNS

Martindale has the chance to crank up the pressure on another Premiership manager on Wednesday, with Hearts boss Steven Naismith coming under fire from his own supporters following an underwhelming start to his reign.

The ninth-placed Lions – who have lost their last two matches – can leapfrog the seventh-placed Jambos if they win at Tynecastle this week.

“It’s just modern-day football,” said Martindale of the recent criticism of his Hearts counterpart.

“Outwith Celtic and maybe Rangers to a certain degree now (that they have a new manager), I think most fans at most clubs are all frustrated.

“It goes back to the shelf life of a manager and the frustration of fans, it happens at every club.”

