Stan Harris describes sacking St Johnstone legends Steven MacLean and Liam Craig as ‘hardest ever decision’

St Johnstone chief executive, Stan Harris, has described sacking club legends, Steven MacLean and Liam Craig, as the “toughest decision” he’s ever had to make.

Harris took over his role shortly after MacLean was appointed by outgoing chairman, Steve Brown.

The lifelong Saints fan has presided over a summer of budget cuts to address a seven-figure financial loss, announced in the recently-released annual accounts.

And now, in the wake of the first team’s ninth league game without a win, he has told both MacLean and assistant manager, Craig, that they have lost their jobs.

“This was the toughest decision I’ve ever had to make,” said Harris.

“Steven and Liam are club legends and I regard both of them as friends.

“I watched and admired them over the years as players and the professionalism and dedication they have brought to their roles in coaching a management has also been exemplary.

“Nobody wants to be in a position where they have to make a decision like this.

“But the results weren’t forthcoming and the club always has to come first.”

💪 Three second-half goals helped St Mirren return to winning ways with a 4-0 win over struggling St Johnstone ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/D5hwDJxbmH — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 28, 2023

Alec Cleland will be in charge of the team that faces Kilmarnock on Wednesday night.

Saints then have a free weekend.

Harris will take his time to assess the potential candidates to replace MacLean, with applications already arriving at McDiarmid Park.