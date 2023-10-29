Axed St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean criticised for post-match blast at players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Axed St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean criticised for post-match blast at players

MacLean – sacked by Saints on Sunday – suggested it looked like some of his stars 'chucked it' against St Mirren.

By The Courier Sports Team
Chris Sutton says axed St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean made a big mistake aiming a public blast at his players after their 4-0 defeat to St Mirren.

MacLean – sacked by Saints on Sunday – suggested it looked like some of his stars “chucked it” as the game ran away from them.

He also said: “Some players might be lucky to play again for me. It’s as simple as that.”

Speaking on Sky Sports, Celtic legend Sutton – along with ex-Scotland star James McFadden and Dundee boss Tony Docherty – was critical of MacLean’s decision to hang his men out to dry.

Sutton said: “I do feel for him.

“But he’s made a big mistake calling the players out like that.

“That will have gone against him. He said some of them might be lucky to play for him again and clearly they won’t now.

“It’s a results-driven business. Doing that in the dressing room is fine but as soon as you call players out in the media, in the public arena, they will not like that one bit.

“I suspect that’s one of the reasons he got the sack.”

Docherty expressed sympathy for MacLean and admitted he was shocked by the decision which comes before a full round of Premiership fixtures has been played.

But the Dark Blues gaffer said the Saints legend, who leaves the team bottom of the Premiership, would probably reflect on his post-match interview on Saturday.

Tommy Wright and James McFadden.

Tartan Army hero McFadden, who had a short spell at McDiarmid Park in 2014/15, added: “You never like to see any manager lose their job.

“Steven MacLean got an opportunity here and you want young managers to do well.

“I think St Johnstone will go down a more experienced route now.

“Some of the performances have been okay without carrying a goal threat.

“But if you start to get cut adrift you’re in trouble.

“They need someone to steady the ship and get as much belief and confidence into the players.

“These are the players you have. St Johnstone don’t have a massive budget and you have to work with what you’ve got.”

