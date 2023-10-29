Tayside Forestry assessing damage after fire at Dundee premises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Tayside Forestry assessing damage after fire at Dundee premises

Huge plumes of smoke seen billowing from the business in Templeton Road.

By James Simpson
Firefighters remained at the scene overnight. . Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Firefighters remained at the scene overnight. . Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Tayside Forestry is assessing the damage after a large fire within an industrial unit at their Dundee premises.

Huge plumes of smoke were billowing from the Templeton Road business, shortly after 7pm on Saturday.

Firefighters remained at the scene overnight, as crews continued to monitor the situation.

It’s understood nobody was injured during the incident.

Residents in Muirhead and Birkhill were urged to keep their windows and doors closed at the height of the blaze.

Locals said smoke was still smouldering at the site on Sunday afternoon.

Smoke smouldering from the roof of a unit at Tayside Forestry
Smoke smouldering from the roof of a unit at Tayside Forestry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A spokesman for Tayside Forestry confirmed a building storing firewood had been damaged.

Other operations including the Pine Cone Cafe and Christmas tree farm were not damaged, though they remained closed today.

Speaking with The Courier they said no Christmas tree retail operations would be impacted in the lead-up to the festivities.

‘Hoping to open next’

He said: “We are still assessing the extent of the damage at the unit which contained firewood.

“Other aspects of the business including the cafe and Christmas tree farm have not been impacted.

“We are hoping to have the cafe open next week but we will know more as the day moves on.

“All parts of the business remain closed today as emergency services are still at the scene.

“Everything else with regards to Christmas tree sales will still operate as normal in November.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed an appliance from Balmossie Fire Station remains at the scene.

A spokesman said crews were using monitors and thermal imaging cameras to inspect the site.

