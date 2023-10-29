Tayside Forestry assessing damage after fire at Dundee premises

Tayside Forestry is assessing the damage after a large fire within an industrial unit at their Dundee premises.

Huge plumes of smoke were billowing from the Templeton Road business, shortly after 7pm on Saturday.

Firefighters remained at the scene overnight, as crews continued to monitor the situation.

It’s understood nobody was injured during the incident.

Residents in Muirhead and Birkhill were urged to keep their windows and doors closed at the height of the blaze.

Locals said smoke was still smouldering at the site on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesman for Tayside Forestry confirmed a building storing firewood had been damaged.

Other operations including the Pine Cone Cafe and Christmas tree farm were not damaged, though they remained closed today.

Speaking with The Courier they said no Christmas tree retail operations would be impacted in the lead-up to the festivities.

‘Hoping to open next’

He said: “We are still assessing the extent of the damage at the unit which contained firewood.

“Other aspects of the business including the cafe and Christmas tree farm have not been impacted.

“We are hoping to have the cafe open next week but we will know more as the day moves on.

“All parts of the business remain closed today as emergency services are still at the scene.

“Everything else with regards to Christmas tree sales will still operate as normal in November.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed an appliance from Balmossie Fire Station remains at the scene.

A spokesman said crews were using monitors and thermal imaging cameras to inspect the site.