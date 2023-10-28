Multiple crews tackling large fire at Tayside Forestry in Dundee

Multiple fire crews are tackling a large blaze an industrial unit on the outskirts of Dundee.

Several fire appliances as well as a specialist high-reach vehicle raced to Tayside Forestry near Birkhill shortly after 7pm.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they have four crews plus other specialist appliances at the scene

It follows reports of a blaze at they describe as a “industrial unit” the scene.

Tayside Forestry supplies Christmas trees as well as kiln dried wood fuel.

Residents in nearby communities including Birkhill and Muirhead have been advised to keep doors and windows shut at this time.

Multiple fire crews tackling large blaze

A spokesperson for the service said: “We received an alert at 7.11pm of a fire near to Birkhill.

“Four fire appliances as well as a high-reach appliance have been despatched and crews are currently tackling a fire at an industrial unit.

“There are no reports of any injuries at this stage.”

Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently in attendance at a fire at Tayside Forestry near Dundee.

“Templeton Road is currently closed to traffic due to the fire and we would ask people to avoid the area.

“Residents in Muirhead and Birkhill are asked to keep windows and doors closed wherever possible.”