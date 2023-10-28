Multiple crews tackling large fire at Tayside Forestry in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Multiple crews tackling large fire at Tayside Forestry in Dundee

Four fire crews and a specialist high-reach appliance are currently at the scene.

By Neil Henderson
Post Thumbnail

Multiple fire crews are tackling a large blaze an industrial unit on the outskirts of Dundee.

Several fire appliances as well as a specialist high-reach vehicle raced to Tayside Forestry near Birkhill shortly after 7pm.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they have four crews plus other specialist appliances at the scene

It follows reports of a blaze at they describe as a “industrial unit”  the scene.

Tayside Forestry supplies Christmas trees as well as kiln dried wood fuel.

Residents in nearby communities including Birkhill and Muirhead have been advised to keep doors and windows shut at this time.

Multiple fire crews tackling large blaze

A spokesperson for the service said: “We received an alert at 7.11pm of a fire near to Birkhill.

“Four fire appliances as well as a high-reach appliance have been despatched and crews are currently tackling a fire at an industrial unit.

“There are no reports of any injuries at this stage.”

Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently in attendance at a fire at Tayside Forestry near Dundee.

“Templeton Road is currently closed to traffic due to the fire and we would ask people to avoid the area.

“Residents in Muirhead and Birkhill are asked to keep windows and doors closed wherever possible.”

 

More from Dundee

Building exterior of Dundee Council Headquarters, Dundee House on North Lindsay Street. Kris Miller, Courier, 29/04/12. Picture today shows Dundee Council Headquarters, Dundee House on North Lindsay Street for file.
Dundee City Council targeted by phishing email from hacked employee account
Left to right is Toby sparrow, Dylan Hunter Sparrow McMenemie and Torrent Wallace-Stewart who all graduated in Acting and performance HNC. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Dundee and Angus College students enjoy graduations
HM Coastguard and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service search Dighty Burn in Dundee.
Emergency rescue stood down after dog feared lost in Dundee burn
Emergency services at the scene on East Dock Street in Dundee
Car crash causing delays on East Dock Street in Dundee
Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill will visit Brechin and Broughty Ferry
Still Game stars to visit Dundee and Brechin
Police investigate after Andrew Rose died falling from a roof at WN Lindsay Ltd, near Stracathro.
Angus granary fined £60k after roof painter fell to his death
Fans are being asked to join in a minute's applause for Franny Mitchell. Image: Dundee United Supporters' Foundation/Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Dundee United fans urged to join minute's applause in memory of 'man with the…
Roadworks on Arbroath Road, near Craigie Avenue, have been causing delays. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee drivers report huge delays as roadworks hit journey times
2
Flooding on the Viewfield Road in Glenrothes on Friday, October 27 2023.
Heavy rain now set to last until Monday night as ANOTHER warning issued for…
Hannah Laing will perform two shows at the Caird Hall
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing sells out two Caird Hall shows 'in minutes'