Courier Business Awards 2023: Full list of winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Courier Business Awards 2023: Full list of winners

The winners of this year's Courier Business Awards have been announced.

By Gavin Harper
Courier Business Award trophies ready to be presented. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Courier Business Award trophies ready to be presented. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

This year 21 trophies were awarded to delighted companies and entrepreneurs at the Courier Business Awards – here are all the winners.

More than 750 guests attended the awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.

Television and radio presenter Gabby Roslin hosted this year’s event, the 10th anniversary of the awards.

The top Business of the Year prize went to Carnoustie Golf Links.

A Special Recognition Award was also presented to the family of late Perthshire businessman John Bullough, who died earlier this year aged 54.

Courier Business Awards 2023 winners

Apprentice Award sponsored by DYW Tay Cities

Winner – Jake Meakins, Here’s the Plan

Business Leader sponsored by Ninja Kiwi

Winner – Theresa Lawson, ESP Group

Community sponsored by Insights

Winner – Kanzen Karate

Family – Angus sponsored by Thorntons

Winner – Powerwasher Services

Family – Dundee sponsored by Thorntons

Winner – Caltech Lifts

Family – Fife sponsored by Thorntons

Winner – The Fix Fife

Family – Perthshire sponsored by Thorntons

Winner – Crieff Hydro Hotel

Family – Overall sponsored by Thorntons

Winner – Crieff Hydro Hotel

Independent Retail sponsored by Kerr’s Dairy

Winner – Tiger Lily Boutique

Innovation sponsored by Research and Innovation Services, University of Dundee

Winner – Wasted Degrees Brewing

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality sponsored by Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce

Winner – Carnoustie Golf Links

Marketing and Social Media sponsored by The Rocket Group

Winner – Tiger Lily Boutique

Resilience and Recovery sponsored by Marsh Commercial

Winner – The Lass O’Gowrie

Rising Star sponsored by Henderson Loggie

Winner – Shelley Booth – Shelley Booth Health Coach

Service sponsored by Apex Hotels

Winner – WBS Keillor

Small Business sponsored by Gilson Gray

Winner – Clootie McToot Dumplings

Technology sponsored by Blackadders

Winner – NCR Atleos

Transition to Net Zero sponsored by Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc

Winner – Realise Energy Services

Young Business sponsored by NCR Atleos

Winner – Chocolatia

Special Recognition

John Bullough

Business of the Year sponsored by Henderson Loggie

Winner – Carnoustie Golf Links

More from Business

Business of the Year winners at this year's Courier Business Awards, - Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Courier Business Awards 2023: Our Business of the Year revealed
Fresh Inc Medispa were among last year's Courier Business Award winners.
Courier Business Awards 2023: Full shortlist ahead of tonight’s gala event
Sophie Jessop says she is "on cloud nine" as the new Jessop Jewellers store opens. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Jessop Jewellers 'on cloud nine' as it opens new Fife shop
The average price paid at Mercure hotels was £106 (Alamy/PA)
Finding hotel rooms for under £100 a night is increasingly difficult – Which?
A former model is suing Abercrombie & Fitch (Bebeto Matthews/AP)
Ex-model sues Abercrombie & Fitch over ‘sex trafficking by former boss’
NatWest said its performance is likely to have been affected by more customers looking for better returns on their savings (Matt Crossick/PA)
FTSE 100 slides to two-month low as NatWest drags on banks
Sainsbury’s is to update investors next week (Michael McHugh/PA)
Cost of living in focus as Sainsbury’s set to reveal sales rise
The figures come after last year’s record numbers (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)
Exxon Mobil’s third quarter profit down compared with last year’s record figure
NatWest also owns Royal Bank of Scotland and Coutts (Matt Crossick/PA)
NatWest sees customers switch to savings accounts as interest rates rise
The British Airways owner said revenue rose 18.0% (Steve Parsons/PA)
IAG profits up 56% due to ‘strong demand across all routes’

Conversation