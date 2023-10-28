Courier Business Awards 2023: Full list of winners

This year 21 trophies were awarded to delighted companies and entrepreneurs at the Courier Business Awards – here are all the winners.
More than 750 guests attended the awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.
Television and radio presenter Gabby Roslin hosted this year’s event, the 10th anniversary of the awards.
The top Business of the Year prize went to Carnoustie Golf Links.
A Special Recognition Award was also presented to the family of late Perthshire businessman John Bullough, who died earlier this year aged 54.
Courier Business Awards 2023 winners
Apprentice Award sponsored by DYW Tay Cities
Winner – Jake Meakins, Here’s the Plan
Business Leader sponsored by Ninja Kiwi
Winner – Theresa Lawson, ESP Group
Community sponsored by Insights
Winner – Kanzen Karate
Family – Angus sponsored by Thorntons
Winner – Powerwasher Services
Family – Dundee sponsored by Thorntons
Winner – Caltech Lifts
Family – Fife sponsored by Thorntons
Winner – The Fix Fife
Family – Perthshire sponsored by Thorntons
Winner – Crieff Hydro Hotel
Family – Overall sponsored by Thorntons
Winner – Crieff Hydro Hotel
Independent Retail sponsored by Kerr’s Dairy
Winner – Tiger Lily Boutique
Innovation sponsored by Research and Innovation Services, University of Dundee
Winner – Wasted Degrees Brewing
Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality sponsored by Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce
Winner – Carnoustie Golf Links
Marketing and Social Media sponsored by The Rocket Group
Winner – Tiger Lily Boutique
Resilience and Recovery sponsored by Marsh Commercial
Winner – The Lass O’Gowrie
Rising Star sponsored by Henderson Loggie
Winner – Shelley Booth – Shelley Booth Health Coach
Service sponsored by Apex Hotels
Winner – WBS Keillor
Small Business sponsored by Gilson Gray
Winner – Clootie McToot Dumplings
Technology sponsored by Blackadders
Winner – NCR Atleos
Transition to Net Zero sponsored by Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc
Winner – Realise Energy Services
Young Business sponsored by NCR Atleos
Winner – Chocolatia
Special Recognition
John Bullough
Business of the Year sponsored by Henderson Loggie
Winner – Carnoustie Golf Links
Conversation