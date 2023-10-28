Courier Business Awards 2023: Full list of winners

This year 21 trophies were awarded to delighted companies and entrepreneurs at the Courier Business Awards – here are all the winners.

More than 750 guests attended the awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.

Television and radio presenter Gabby Roslin hosted this year’s event, the 10th anniversary of the awards.

The top Business of the Year prize went to Carnoustie Golf Links.

A Special Recognition Award was also presented to the family of late Perthshire businessman John Bullough, who died earlier this year aged 54.

Courier Business Awards 2023 winners

Apprentice Award sponsored by DYW Tay Cities

Winner – Jake Meakins, Here’s the Plan

Business Leader sponsored by Ninja Kiwi

Winner – Theresa Lawson, ESP Group

Community sponsored by Insights

Winner – Kanzen Karate

Family – Angus sponsored by Thorntons

Winner – Powerwasher Services

Family – Dundee sponsored by Thorntons

Winner – Caltech Lifts

Family – Fife sponsored by Thorntons

Winner – The Fix Fife

Family – Perthshire sponsored by Thorntons

Winner – Crieff Hydro Hotel

Family – Overall sponsored by Thorntons

Winner – Crieff Hydro Hotel

Independent Retail sponsored by Kerr’s Dairy

Winner – Tiger Lily Boutique

Innovation sponsored by Research and Innovation Services, University of Dundee

Winner – Wasted Degrees Brewing

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality sponsored by Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce

Winner – Carnoustie Golf Links

Marketing and Social Media sponsored by The Rocket Group

Winner – Tiger Lily Boutique

Resilience and Recovery sponsored by Marsh Commercial

Winner – The Lass O’Gowrie

Rising Star sponsored by Henderson Loggie

Winner – Shelley Booth – Shelley Booth Health Coach

Service sponsored by Apex Hotels

Winner – WBS Keillor

Small Business sponsored by Gilson Gray

Winner – Clootie McToot Dumplings

Technology sponsored by Blackadders

Winner – NCR Atleos

Transition to Net Zero sponsored by Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc

Winner – Realise Energy Services

Young Business sponsored by NCR Atleos

Winner – Chocolatia

Special Recognition

John Bullough

Business of the Year sponsored by Henderson Loggie

Winner – Carnoustie Golf Links