Business 60 best pictures from Courier Business Awards 2023 More than 750 people were dressed to impressed for our annual celebration of businesses in Tayside and Fife. Emma-Jane Kerr, Holly Duncan and Emma Devers at the Courier Business Awards. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson By Rob McLaren October 29 2023, 1.10pm Share 60 best pictures from Courier Business Awards 2023 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/business-environment/business/4796551/60-best-pictures-from-courier-business-awards-2023/ Copy Link 0 comment More than 750 stylish guests were dressed to impress at this year’s Courier Business Awards. The black-tie ceremony took place at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee on Saturday night. Courier photographers Kim Cessford, Mhairi Edwards and Kenny Smith were there to capture all the action. Here are some of the best pictures from the event. Guests arrive Tanya Hughes, Robert McKahey and Rachel Bell from Marsh Commercial. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Katie Calderwood is pretty in pink at the Courier Business Awards. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Dundee United chairman Mark Ogren wearing a club tie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Scott Gammie and John Dobson. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Jamie Scott and wife Kelly ahead of the Courier Business Awards. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Carol Hamilton from NCR Atleos. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Michelle De Almeida from Utili-Tay at the Courier Business Awards. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Ready for the awards The awards are held at a specially constructed marquee in the hotel car park. Image:Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson A big cheers at the drinks reception. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Joanna Saigeon and Erin Peoples from Lindsays. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Dean Banks and his wife Isabella. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Cole Gamble, Nova Gamble, Elise Gamble and Ervin Gamble. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson David Smith from Henderson Loggie collecting his glass of bubbles. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Team Tiger Lily raise a glass. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Awards ceremony The Courier editor David Clegg welcomes guest to the 10th Courier Business Awards. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Host Gaby Roslin says she loves the city of Dundee and its people. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Put your hands in the air if you’re ready for a good night. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Some of the hundreds of guests at the awards. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Every winner at the awards was cheered. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Chloe Oswald of Chocolatia wins the Young Business Award. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Caryn Gibson from Dundee and Angus College. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Shelley Booth wins the Rising Star Award. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson A Special Recognition award was given to the late Perthshire businessman John Bullough. His dad Mike Bullough collects his award. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson There was a standing ovation after the tribute to John Bullough. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Ross Crosbie leads the Carnoustie Golf Links team to the stage as they win the Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality award. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson We did it! Ali and Bob Abercrombie from the Lass O’Gowrie win the Resilience and Recovery Award. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The big moment – the Carnoustie Golf Links team returns to the stage after being named Business of the Year. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Entertainment The awards are over – time to hit the dancefloor. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Club Live Showband provided live musical entertainment. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The dancing continued until the wee hours. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Club Live Showband. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Time to dance. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Strike a pose. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Club Live Showband entertaining. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Get your hands up. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Let’s party. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Tables The Courier. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Henderson Loggie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Insights. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Partners&. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The Courier. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Thorntons. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Marsh Commercial. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Blackadders. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Kerr’s Dairy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Apex Hotels. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Utili-Tay. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Barnetts Toyota / Lexus Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Malmaison. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson CoelBrew. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Blackadders. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Kerr’s Dairy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Ninja Kiwi. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson STAR-Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson McLaughlin and Harvey Construction. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Hotel Indigo. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Courier Business Awards 2023 coverage Pictures and reaction from all the winners Our Business of the Year revealed Full shortlist ahead of tonight’s gala event
Conversation