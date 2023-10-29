60 best pictures from Courier Business Awards 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

60 best pictures from Courier Business Awards 2023

More than 750 people were dressed to impressed for our annual celebration of businesses in Tayside and Fife.

Emma-Jane Kerr, Holly Duncan and Emma Devers at the Courier Business Awards. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Emma-Jane Kerr, Holly Duncan and Emma Devers at the Courier Business Awards. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

More than 750 stylish guests were dressed to impress at this year’s Courier Business Awards.

The black-tie ceremony took place at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee on Saturday night.

Courier photographers Kim Cessford, Mhairi Edwards and Kenny Smith were there to capture all the action.

Here are some of the best pictures from the event.

Guests arrive

Tanya Hughes, Robert McKahey and Rachel Bell from Marsh Commercial. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Katie Calderwood is pretty in pink at the Courier Business Awards. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee United chairman Mark Ogren wearing a club tie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Scott Gammie and John Dobson. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Jamie Scott and wife Kelly ahead of the Courier Business Awards. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Carol Hamilton from NCR Atleos. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Michelle De Almeida from Utili-Tay at the Courier Business Awards. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Ready for the awards

The awards are held at a specially constructed marquee in the hotel car park. Image:Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A big cheers at the drinks reception. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Joanna Saigeon and Erin Peoples from Lindsays. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dean Banks and his wife Isabella. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Cole Gamble, Nova Gamble, Elise Gamble and Ervin Gamble. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
David Smith from Henderson Loggie collecting his glass of bubbles. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Team Tiger Lily raise a glass. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Awards ceremony

The Courier editor David Clegg welcomes guest to the 10th Courier Business Awards. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Host Gaby Roslin says she loves the city of Dundee and its people. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Put your hands in the air if you’re ready for a good night. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Some of the hundreds of guests at the awards. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Every winner at the awards was cheered. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Chloe Oswald of Chocolatia wins the Young Business Award. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Caryn Gibson from Dundee and Angus College. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Shelley Booth wins the Rising Star Award. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A Special Recognition award was given to the late Perthshire businessman John Bullough. His dad Mike Bullough collects his award. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
There was a standing ovation after the tribute to John Bullough. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Ross Crosbie leads the Carnoustie Golf Links team to the stage as they win the Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality award. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
We did it! Ali and Bob Abercrombie from the Lass O’Gowrie win the Resilience and Recovery Award.  Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The big moment  – the Carnoustie Golf Links team returns to the stage after being named Business of the Year. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Entertainment

The awards are over – time to hit the dancefloor. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Club Live Showband provided live musical entertainment. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The dancing continued until the wee hours. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Club Live Showband. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Time to dance. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Strike a pose. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Club Live Showband entertaining. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Get your hands up. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Let’s party. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Tables

The Courier. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Henderson Loggie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Insights. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Partners&. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Courier. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Thorntons. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Marsh Commercial. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Blackadders. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Kerr’s Dairy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Apex Hotels. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Utili-Tay. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Barnetts Toyota / Lexus Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Malmaison. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
CoelBrew. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Blackadders. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Kerr’s Dairy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Ninja Kiwi. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
STAR-Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
McLaughlin and Harvey Construction. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Hotel Indigo. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Courier Business Awards 2023 coverage

More from Business

More than one in nine are working past their 65th birthday, research suggests (Victoria Jones/PA)
Big increase in over 65-year-olds in work, study suggests
A poll commissioned by Abta found more than three in five people are confident about travelling (Liam McBurney/PA)
Three in five people confident about travelling abroad, according to survey
Theo Paphitis has warned over the shrinking number of shops on the UK’s high streets (Theo Paphitis Retail Group/PA)
Investor Theo Paphitis warns over shrinking high streets and outdated taxes
Around a third of employers said they were more likely to hire someone from a ‘similar background’ (Alamy/PA)
Third of young people get jobs through a contact, survey shows
Medicine shortages caused chaos amid an outbreak last winter (Newfoundland Diagnostics/PA)
Strep A tests launching in Tesco and pharmacies to help combat winter shortages
House prices have fallen in every local property market in South and East England this year, Zoopla has found (Victoria Jones/PA)
Prices falling in most local housing markets in UK, Zoopla finds
Our Business of the Year winners celebrate. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Courier Business Awards 2023: Our Business of the Year revealed
All the winners from this year's Courier Business Awards. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Courier Business Awards 2023: Pictures and reaction from all the winners
Fresh Inc Medispa were among last year's Courier Business Award winners.
Courier Business Awards 2023: Full shortlist ahead of tonight’s gala event
Sophie Jessop says she is "on cloud nine" as the new Jessop Jewellers store opens. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Jessop Jewellers 'on cloud nine' as it opens new Fife shop

Conversation