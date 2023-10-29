60 best pictures from Courier Business Awards 2023

More than 750 stylish guests were dressed to impress at this year’s Courier Business Awards.

The black-tie ceremony took place at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee on Saturday night.

Courier photographers Kim Cessford, Mhairi Edwards and Kenny Smith were there to capture all the action.

Here are some of the best pictures from the event.

Guests arrive

Ready for the awards

Awards ceremony

Entertainment

Tables

Courier Business Awards 2023 coverage