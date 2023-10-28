Courier Business Awards 2023: Full shortlist ahead of tonight’s gala event

The biggest event on the Tayside and Fife business calendar takes place in Dundee tonight with the return of the Courier Business Awards.
More than 750 guests will attend the black-tie ceremony at the Apex City Quay Hotel.
This year is extra special as it is the 10th anniversary of The Courier and event partners Henderson Loggie launching the awards.
In the past decade dozens of companies have received the boost in profile and recognition that being a Courier Business Awards winner brings.
Television and radio presenter Gaby Roslin is hosting and presenting the trophies to the latest crop of worthy winners.
Her wealth of experience – ranging from tackling temperamental puppets Zig and Zag on Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast to hosting 28 hours of live television for the BBC’s millennium coverage – means she is well placed to keep the audience entertained.
She said: “I can’t wait to recognise and reward the businesses from across Courier Country who are going above and beyond.”
New Courier Business Award
A total of 21 awards will be presented reflecting the diverse nature of the business landscape in this area with categories including technology, innovation, independent retail, community and leisure, tourism and hospitality.
This year a new Rising Star award will be presented which has been decided by a Courier reader vote.
After our judging panel selected its shortlist from a record number of entries, every business has been visited by senior members of staff from The Courier and Henderson Loggie before a final decision was made.
This year a Special Recognition award will be presented to the family of the late Perthshire businessman John Bullough, who died earlier this year aged 54.
The former manager of McEwens department store in Perth is perhaps best known for founding Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance. A collection for the charity will be made on the night.
The ceremony will climax with the presentation of the Business of the Year trophy.
Business community ‘punches above its weight’
DC Thomson managing editor Graham Huband was instrumental in founding the awards and is on this year’s judging panel.
He said: “Reaching the 10th anniversary milestone of The Courier Business Awards is a proud moment.
“Over the past decade we have shone a light on many of the most interesting and inspiring businesses – and business people – Courier Country has to offer.
“We have visited every type of business and, almost without exception, under every stone we have upturned, there has been a gem glinting back at us.
“The Courier Business Awards is about celebrating the amazing success stories on our doorstep, helping build communities and networks and giving voice to a business community which continually punches above its weight.
“Our partners Henderson Loggie have been with us every step of the way and we are grateful for their continued support as we showcase the very best in business this weekend.”
Courier Business Awards 2023 shortlist
Apprentice Award sponsored by DYW Tay Cities
- Erin Davies – Mowi Consumer Products UK
- Jake Meakins – Here’s The Plan
- Ross Crosbie – Carnoustie Golf Links
- Sean Fraser – Fife Council Building Services
Business Leader sponsored by Ninja Kiwi
- Michael Wells – Carnoustie Golf Links
- Stephen Leckie – Crieff Hydro Hotel
- Theresa Lawson – ESP Group
Community sponsored by Insights
- Hillcrest
- Kanzen Karate
- TOGS
Family sponsored by Thorntons
Angus
- ESP Group
- Powerwasher Services
- Timber Tree Surgery
Dundee
- Caltech Lifts
- Economy Car & Van Hire
- MK Green Services (t/a GreenThumb Dundee and Perth)
Fife
- Lawson Property Group
- Novelli’s
- The Fix Fife
Perthshire
- Crieff Hydro Hotel
- Graham Pest Control
- Taste Perthshire
Independent Retail sponsored by Kerr’s Dairy
- Carnoustie Golf Links
- Gammies Groundcare
- Tiger Lily Boutique
Innovation sponsored by Research and Innovation Services, University of Dundee
- Here’s The Plan
- Powerwasher Services
- Wasted Degrees Brewing
Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality sponsored by Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce
- Carnoustie Golf Links
- Crieff Hydro Hotel
- Logiealmond Estate
Marketing and Social Media sponsored by The Rocket Group
- ALTAR Group
- M.ad Agency
- Tiger Lily Boutique
Resilience and Recovery sponsored by Marsh Commercial
- Miconex
- Rosie Fraser Real Estate
- The Lass O’Gowrie
Rising Star sponsored by Henderson Loggie
- Kira Wishart – ESP Group
- Rosie Fraser – Rosie Fraser Real Estate
- Shelley Booth – Shelley Booth Health Coach
Service sponsored by Apex Hotels
- Affertons Funeral Care
- Graham Pest Control
- WBS Keillor
Small Business sponsored by Gilson Gray
- Andrew Black Design
- Cellexus International
- Clootie McToot
- Horisk Leslie Development
Technology sponsored by Blackadders
- Cellexus International
- Horisk Leslie Development
- Leviton Network Solutions Europe
- NCR Atleos
Transition to Net Zero sponsored by Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc
- Carnoustie Golf Links
- Realise Energy Services
- Tayside Re-Users
- Utili-Tay
Young Business sponsored by NCR Atleos
- CAM Ventures
- Chocolatia
- Evermore
- Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters
Conversation