Courier Business Awards 2023: Full shortlist ahead of tonight’s gala event

The biggest event on the Tayside and Fife business calendar takes place in Dundee tonight with the return of the Courier Business Awards.

More than 750 guests will attend the black-tie ceremony at the Apex City Quay Hotel.

This year is extra special as it is the 10th anniversary of The Courier and event partners Henderson Loggie launching the awards.

In the past decade dozens of companies have received the boost in profile and recognition that being a Courier Business Awards winner brings.

Television and radio presenter Gaby Roslin is hosting and presenting the trophies to the latest crop of worthy winners.

Her wealth of experience – ranging from tackling temperamental puppets Zig and Zag on Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast to hosting 28 hours of live television for the BBC’s millennium coverage – means she is well placed to keep the audience entertained.

She said: “I can’t wait to recognise and reward the businesses from across Courier Country who are going above and beyond.”

New Courier Business Award

A total of 21 awards will be presented reflecting the diverse nature of the business landscape in this area with categories including technology, innovation, independent retail, community and leisure, tourism and hospitality.

This year a new Rising Star award will be presented which has been decided by a Courier reader vote.

After our judging panel selected its shortlist from a record number of entries, every business has been visited by senior members of staff from The Courier and Henderson Loggie before a final decision was made.

This year a Special Recognition award will be presented to the family of the late Perthshire businessman John Bullough, who died earlier this year aged 54.

The former manager of McEwens department store in Perth is perhaps best known for founding Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance. A collection for the charity will be made on the night.

The ceremony will climax with the presentation of the Business of the Year trophy.

Business community ‘punches above its weight’

DC Thomson managing editor Graham Huband was instrumental in founding the awards and is on this year’s judging panel.

He said: “Reaching the 10th anniversary milestone of The Courier Business Awards is a proud moment.

“Over the past decade we have shone a light on many of the most interesting and inspiring businesses – and business people – Courier Country has to offer.

“We have visited every type of business and, almost without exception, under every stone we have upturned, there has been a gem glinting back at us.

“The Courier Business Awards is about celebrating the amazing success stories on our doorstep, helping build communities and networks and giving voice to a business community which continually punches above its weight.

“Our partners Henderson Loggie have been with us every step of the way and we are grateful for their continued support as we showcase the very best in business this weekend.”

Courier Business Awards 2023 shortlist

Apprentice Award sponsored by DYW Tay Cities

Erin Davies – Mowi Consumer Products UK

Jake Meakins – Here’s The Plan

Ross Crosbie – Carnoustie Golf Links

Sean Fraser – Fife Council Building Services

Business Leader sponsored by Ninja Kiwi

Michael Wells – Carnoustie Golf Links

Stephen Leckie – Crieff Hydro Hotel

Theresa Lawson – ESP Group

Community sponsored by Insights

Hillcrest

Kanzen Karate

TOGS

Family sponsored by Thorntons

Angus

ESP Group

Powerwasher Services

Timber Tree Surgery

Dundee

Caltech Lifts

Economy Car & Van Hire

MK Green Services (t/a GreenThumb Dundee and Perth)

Fife

Lawson Property Group

Novelli’s

The Fix Fife

Perthshire

Crieff Hydro Hotel

Graham Pest Control

Taste Perthshire

Independent Retail sponsored by Kerr’s Dairy

Carnoustie Golf Links

Gammies Groundcare

Tiger Lily Boutique

Innovation sponsored by Research and Innovation Services, University of Dundee

Here’s The Plan

Powerwasher Services

Wasted Degrees Brewing

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality sponsored by Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce

Carnoustie Golf Links

Crieff Hydro Hotel

Logiealmond Estate

Marketing and Social Media sponsored by The Rocket Group

ALTAR Group

M.ad Agency

Tiger Lily Boutique

Resilience and Recovery sponsored by Marsh Commercial

Miconex

Rosie Fraser Real Estate

The Lass O’Gowrie

Rising Star sponsored by Henderson Loggie

Kira Wishart – ESP Group

Rosie Fraser – Rosie Fraser Real Estate

Shelley Booth – Shelley Booth Health Coach

Service sponsored by Apex Hotels

Affertons Funeral Care

Graham Pest Control

WBS Keillor

Small Business sponsored by Gilson Gray

Andrew Black Design

Cellexus International

Clootie McToot

Horisk Leslie Development

Technology sponsored by Blackadders

Cellexus International

Horisk Leslie Development

Leviton Network Solutions Europe

NCR Atleos

Transition to Net Zero sponsored by Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc

Carnoustie Golf Links

Realise Energy Services

Tayside Re-Users

Utili-Tay

Young Business sponsored by NCR Atleos