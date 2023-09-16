Help us crown The Courier’s Rising Star of 2023! Voting is now open

It’s decision time! Over the past four days we’ve brought you the inspirational stories behind our finalists in a new category at this year’s Courier Business Awards – now is your chance to vote!

We’re looking to our newspaper readers and subscribers to make the final decision on who our Rising Star will be for 2023.

The new award, sponsored by Henderson Loggie, recognises a game-changing newcomer whose vision and determination in business has marked them out as one-to-watch.

From a talent-packed list of entries, we shortlisted four business stars of the future and introduced them to you one-by-one.

Courier Business Awards Rising Star Finalists

Rosie Fraser

Since launching her estate agency in January 2022, it’s fair to say Rosie has experienced exceptional success.

In less than two years, Rosie Fraser Real Estate has become the biggest estate agency in Dundee, listing and selling more properties than any other agency in the city.

Her growth is all the remarkable considering Rosie is a mum-of-two who has also been receiving cancer treatment after being diagnosed last year.

Of her nomination she said: “The recognition is lovely when you have worked so hard at it.

“The award ceremony also coincides with my last week of chemo treatment so I will finish my chemotherapy and then me and my team will have the awards ceremony to go to.

“Even just to go along and celebrate our success while closing a difficult chapter will be amazing.”

Evelin Eros

The archaeology and heritage consultant with multi-discipline business The Rocket Group arrived in Scotland to study six years ago after being encouraged to make the step while working in her native Hungary.

Since joining the archaeology, ecology and construction business Evelin Eros has worked across a number of key projects and hopes to inspire other young women to join her rewarding profession.

Evelin said: “As a young woman it’s really inspiring because archaeology is male dominated as it’s hard physical work.

“So if you’re a woman you’re inspiring others, especially young generations, because you’re making them think, ‘I can do this as well’.”

With this impressive mindset, Evelin was an obvious choice for the Rising Star shortlist but it’s something she doesn’t take for granted.

She added: “To be honest it was quite surprising. When I was nominated I was like ‘Oh, my God’, and when I got into the final I was genuinely crying for half a day because I just couldn’t believe it.”

Shelley Booth

Despite helping transform the health of thousands of people, it was a very personal event that inspired fitness coach Shelley Booth to reach the business heights she has scaled.

The creator of women’s online health and wellbeing programme The Feel Look Be Formula started the business after losing her dad when he was just 56 due to his lifestyle, and that personal motivation remains at the heart of everything she does.

Her business quickly grew from 15 participants to 250, then 600, and now has over 10,000 participants across the world.

This success has transformed the lives of Shelley and her family, and it has now led to creation of a new online business coaching service called MentorMe by Shelley Booth, which trains women to start, grow and scale an online business.

She said: “I may be up for a Rising Star award but I think it should be Rising Stars. The whole ethos of this business is creating stars all around.

“These women are stepping into their power and as a result, the impact is going be far more wide-reaching than just me.”

Kira Wishart

Starting out as a young girl folding letters in the printing room, Kira Wishart could have scarcely thought she would rise to become operations manager of Journeycall, part of the ESP Group, by the age of 21.

And as one of the finalists looking for your votes to win our new Rising Star award at this year’s Courier Business Awards, Kira can hardly contain her pride.

Kira said: “I was 16 when I started properly working in the production suite mailing letters.

At the age of 17 she became a trainer working with advisors on new services while quality monitoring and attending school at the same time before going on to do a law degree at the University of Abertay.

She would commute from Dundee after lectures, working in her free time. She then became an auditor for the business but stepped up during the Covid pandemic to help wherever she could.

Her dedication was rewarded with a promotion to operations manager at the age of just 21.

She said: “I am proud of where the business is now and I want to keep supporting our people through that, whatever it looks like. My goals are endless.”

Vote for your winner

Your winner will be announced at our glittering awards ceremony at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee next month, where we’ll bring together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

And this award will be all the more special for being decided by you.

Vote for The Courier’s Rising Star of 2023 here:

The winner will be revealed at the Courier Business Awards ceremony on October 28.

Please click here for the terms and conditions.