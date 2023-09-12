‘My team know what I’ve gone through and that’s made us really close’: Meet our first Rising Star nominee Rosie Fraser

Since launching her estate agency in January 2022, it’s fair to say Rosie Fraser, a finalist in the first-ever Rising Star award category, has experienced exceptional success.

In less than two years, Rosie Fraser Real Estate has become the biggest estate agency in Dundee, listing and selling more properties than any other agency in the city.

Never driven by numbers or a desire to be the biggest, Rosie attributes the incredible success of her business to the service clients receive from her team.

However, success has not come without challenges – both professional and personal.

An entrepreneur and mum of two, Rosie didn’t have a set career plan, however, she always knew being her own boss was the path she wanted to take.

An entrepreneurial spirit

Rosie explains: “I had a children’s clothing shop in Dundee city centre. I sold that business when I was 22 and used the proceeds to purchase some buy-to-let properties.”

It sparked Rosie’s interest in the property market, prompting her to train as an estate agent.

Working with companies as a self-employed estate agent, Rosie went on maternity leave with her second child and that was when the idea to start her own agency took hold.

Despite having a young baby and toddler to care of, she decided to use her maternity leave to establish Rosie Fraser Real Estate, launching the business in January 2022.

She told us: “It felt like the right time to take the risk. I remember thinking, if I can list five properties a month that will be enough, that will be amazing.

“That was what I was aiming for. However, by April I was listing about 15 properties a month and in September I listed 70 properties. It was crazy!”

Overcoming adversity

Despite the excitement and exhilaration of her success, Rosie was facing struggles in her personal life.

In quick succession after launching her business she separated from her husband, and that same week she was diagnosed with cancer.

But praising her team of nine, she says: “I think that’s maybe what has formed our team and made us so close.

“Sometimes people look at their boss and think ‘why should I work hard for them?’ But my team know what I’ve gone through and that’s made us really close on another level.”

Now at the end of her treatment and full of positivity for the future, Rosie is hugely grateful for the success and recognition her business has received.

With plans to open further offices in Fife and Perth, Rosie is proud of what she and her team have achieved in such a short time.

“Yes, I am proud,” says Rosie. “But when my daughter hears my ad on the radio or passes one of my boards she’ll say, ‘Mummy, that’s so cringe!’ She isn’t proud, she’s just embarrassed!”

A new chapter

Being nominated for the first ever Rising Star award at The Courier Business Awards is the icing on the cake.

Rosie said: “The recognition is lovely when you have worked so hard at it. The award ceremony also coincides with my last week of chemo treatment so I will finish my chemotherapy and then me and my team will have the awards ceremony to go to.

“Even just to go along and celebrate our success while closing a difficult chapter will be amazing.”

The Courier readers and subscribers will vote to decide the Rising Star Award winner who will be announced at The Courier Business Awards ceremony on Saturday 28th October.