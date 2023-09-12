‘My team know what I’ve gone through and that’s made us really close’: Meet our first Rising Star nominee Rosie Fraser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

‘My team know what I’ve gone through and that’s made us really close’: Meet our first Rising Star nominee Rosie Fraser

We launch our search for our first-ever Rising Star at the Courier Business Awards with the inspiring story of our first nominee, real estate agent Rosie Fraser.

‘My team know what I’ve gone through and that’s made us really close’: Meet our first Rising Star nominee Rosie Fraser
We launch our search for our first-ever Rising Star at the Courier Business Awards with the inspiring story of our first nominee, real estate agent Rosie Fraser.
Clare Johnston By Gillian Esposito

Since launching her estate agency in January 2022, it’s fair to say Rosie Fraser, a finalist in the first-ever Rising Star award category, has experienced exceptional success.

In less than two years, Rosie Fraser Real Estate has become the biggest estate agency in Dundee, listing and selling more properties than any other agency in the city.

Never driven by numbers or a desire to be the biggest, Rosie attributes the incredible success of her business to the service clients receive from her team.

However, success has not come without challenges – both professional and personal.

An entrepreneur and mum of two, Rosie didn’t have a set career plan, however, she always knew being her own boss was the path she wanted to take.

Rosie Fraser
Rosie Fraser has overcome both professional and personal challenges on the path to success.

An entrepreneurial spirit

Rosie explains: “I had a children’s clothing shop in Dundee city centre. I sold that business when I was 22 and used the proceeds to purchase some buy-to-let properties.”

It sparked Rosie’s interest in the property market, prompting her to train as an estate agent.

Working with companies as a self-employed estate agent, Rosie went on maternity leave with her second child and that was when the idea to start her own agency took hold.

Despite having a young baby and toddler to care of, she decided to use her maternity leave to establish Rosie Fraser Real Estate, launching the business in January 2022.

She told us: “It felt like the right time to take the risk. I remember thinking, if I can list five properties a month that will be enough, that will be amazing.

“That was what I was aiming for. However, by April I was listing about 15 properties a month and in September I listed 70 properties. It was crazy!”

Overcoming adversity

Despite the excitement and exhilaration of her success, Rosie was facing struggles in her personal life.

In quick succession after launching her business she separated from her husband, and that same week she was diagnosed with cancer.

But praising her team of nine, she says: “I think that’s maybe what has formed our team and made us so close.

“Sometimes people look at their boss and think ‘why should I work hard for them?’ But my team know what I’ve gone through and that’s made us really close on another level.”

Rosie Fraser estate agent
Rosie and her team

Now at the end of her treatment and full of positivity for the future, Rosie is hugely grateful for the success and recognition her business has received.

With plans to open further offices in Fife and Perth, Rosie is proud of what she and her team have achieved in such a short time.

“Yes, I am proud,” says Rosie. “But when my daughter hears my ad on the radio or passes one of my boards she’ll say, ‘Mummy, that’s so cringe!’ She isn’t proud, she’s just embarrassed!”

A new chapter

Being nominated for the first ever Rising Star award at The Courier Business Awards is the icing on the cake.

Rosie said: “The recognition is lovely when you have worked so hard at it. The award ceremony also coincides with my last week of chemo treatment so I will finish my chemotherapy and then me and my team will have the awards ceremony to go to.

“Even just to go along and celebrate our success while closing a difficult chapter will be amazing.”

The Courier readers and subscribers will vote to decide the Rising Star Award winner who will be announced at The Courier Business Awards ceremony on Saturday 28th October.

More from Business

Four Tayside firms have been awarded over £400,000 to trial 5G networks. Image: Urban Foresight.
Tayside and Fife firms win £400k funding to trial 5G networks
Changes for B&Bs and other short-term lets come into force on October 1. Image: Shutterstock
Only 35 Angus short-term let licences granted with new Airbnb rules deadline just three…
The Justice Department filed its antitrust lawsuit against Google nearly three years ago (Peter Morgan/AP)
Google takes on the US in biggest antitrust trial in decades
An economic figure which may be used to determine English rail fare rises will be announced on Tuesday (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Rail fares: Economic figure which could determine price rises to be announced
New European Union rules mandate that small and medium-sized electronic devices must have a universal connector by the end of 2024 (PA)
Experts warn of e-waste issues over iPhone charging port switch
Labour party deputy leader Angela Rayner (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Pay and housing among priorities for a Labour government: Rayner
British Airways passengers and crew members taken hostage in Kuwait in 1990 are preparing to take legal action against the UK Government and the airline, according to a law firm (Steve Parsons/PA)
Government and British Airways face legal action by Kuwait hostages
Deputy Labour Party leader Angela Rayner (James Manning/PA)
Angela Rayner to set out Labour’s vision of ‘real life levelling up’
A Wilko store in Hammersmith (Jonathan Brady/PA)
What happened to Wilko and when will the last shops shut?
Hundreds of Wilko shops will close in the coming month (James Manning/PA)
All Wilko shops to close with 9,100 job losses, administrators confirm