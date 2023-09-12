Eljamel inquiry: How long will it take and what will it cost?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Eljamel inquiry: How long will it take and what will it cost?

Survivors of rogue neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel secured a long-awaited public inquiry, but it could be some time before they are given answers.

Campaigners have secured a public inquiry into the Eljamel scandal. Image: Duncan McGlynn/DC Thomson.
Campaigners have secured a public inquiry into the Eljamel scandal. Image: Duncan McGlynn/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Patients harmed by former NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel secured a major victory last week as the government finally gave into demands for a public inquiry.

After eight years of campaigning, survivors of the medic were finally handed a victory when the full probe was confirmed by First Minister Humza Yousaf.

The investigation will have the power to compel witnesses and take evidence under oath – seen as key to gaining the trust of those at the heart of the scandal.

We take a look at what a public inquiry is, how long its likely to take and what it could cost.

What is a public inquiry?

A statutory public inquiry is a major investigation established and funded by government but run independently to probe matters of national concern.

Inquiries examine evidence to establish facts and set out recommendations for lessons to be learned so that public confidence is restored.

Like a court case evidence sessions are normally open to the public so those affected can hear directly from witnesses.

Eljamel public inquiry protest
Campaigners have long called for a public inquiry . Image: Duncan McGlynn/DC Thomson.

While they are normally chaired by a judge, public inquiries cannot determine criminal liability and they can’t award compensation.

Once complete, inquiries will normally publish a report detailing their findings and any recommendations for change.

How long will it take?

The length of time an inquiry can take to get answers was one of the reasons the first minister initially refused a public inquiry into the Eljamel scandal.

The time it takes an inquiry complete its work varies, but some have taken over 10 years to report back.

The Edinburgh Tram Inquiry completed its public hearings in 2018 but has still not reported almost a decade since it was set up in 2014.

Of the 70 or so probes undertaken since 1990, most have reported back within two years.

First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf in the Scottish Parliament
Humza Yousaf previously cited the time an inquiry could take as the reason to find an alternative. Image: PA.

One solicitor told The Courier: “It would be hard to predict how long it could take especially before the Terms of Reference have been agreed.

“There is likely to be a lot of evidence about medical issues for the inquiry team to unpick and that can quite complex.

“The process of identifying witnesses and gathering evidence will also be impacted by the fact these events took place some time ago.”

The time an inquiry takes to complete its work can also be lengthened if there are ongoing criminal investigations.

How much will it cost?

Public inquires usually come at a significant cost to the tax payer, which is one of the reasons they are reserved for the most serious matters.

The Iraq Inquiry, chaired by Sir John Chilcot, cost more than £13 million over eight years. The Bloody Sunday Inquiry – which run between 1998 and 2010 – cost £210 million.

The inquiry room at the ongoing Sheku Bayoh inquiry. Image: Supplied.
The inquiry room at the ongoing Sheku Bayoh inquiry. Image: Supplied.

In Scotland, the ongoing inquiry into the death of Fife man Sheku Bayoh while he was in police custody has cost more than £13.7 million.

A solicitor explained: “Staff costs will always be the biggest expense.

“Each [inquiry] requires a team of lawyers and an army of support staff to do its work.”

Inside track on Eljamel police investigation as extradition hurdles revealed

More from Scottish politics

Dundee Contemporary Arts.
Dundee Contemporary Arts closure warning amid £300k funding crisis
6
The V&A Dundee opened in 2018 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
V&A Dundee brings £304m boost to Scottish economy, report finds
Drug consumption room
Drug consumption rooms in Scotland green-lit by country's top prosecutor
Disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel.
KEZIA DUGDALE: This is what Eljamel public inquiry needs for victims to get the…
'Jane' has bravely chosen to speak about her experience. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
142 patients to receive life-changing surgery within weeks thanks to brave Tayside woman
Covid: Is there concern over rising cases in Scotland?
Dundee MSP Shona Robison refuses to be drawn on Fergus Ewing's fate
A public inquiry will be held into the Eljamel scandal. Image: DC Thomson.
Inside track on Eljamel police investigation as extradition hurdles revealed
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast - Eljamel inquiry victory
The whisky industry is running a responsible alcohol consumption campaign (David Cheskin/PA)
Whisky industry welcomes Government support for responsible drinking campaign

Conversation