Just FOUR homes approved so far under SNP scheme to boost key workers in rural areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Just FOUR homes approved so far under SNP scheme to boost key workers in rural areas

New First Minister John Swinney made fixing Perthshire’s rural housing crisis one of his key priorities in the top job.

By Justin Bowie
John Swinney said fixing the rural housing crisis in Perthshire will be one of his priorities. Image: PA
John Swinney said fixing the rural housing crisis in Perthshire will be one of his priorities. Image: PA

Just four homes have been approved so far across Scotland under a flagship SNP scheme aimed at boosting the number of rural NHS staff and police officers.

Humza Yousaf promised his government would buy up empty properties to make it easier for key workers to relocate to more remote areas during his leadership campaign last year.

Up to £25 million was set aside to be spent over five years as part of the programme.

But the Scottish Government has now confirmed only four homes – all located in Orkney – have been repurposed so far.

New First Minister John Swinney listed fixing the rural housing crisis in his own Perthshire constituency as one of his key priorities earlier this week now he’s in power.

‘Intense pressure’

In an exclusive interview, the SNP leader said there was “intense pressure” in the Breadalbane area of the region.

He told us: “I want to make sure we make further progress on housing issues, because housing is such a fundamental human right for individuals.

A Perth and Kinross councillor described the current situation as “dire”.

In January, a top doctor said patients in less populated parts of Scotland faced a growing “disparity” in accessing healthcare.

Dr Iain Kennedy, chair of the British Medical Association in Scotland, says a “big rural problem” exists in terms of recruiting staff.

Dr Iain Kennedy. Image: DC Thomson.

He said there were “huge vacancies” in health boards.

In February, it was warned a new charge being imposed on police housing risked driving officers out of rural areas.

SNP housing minister Paul McLellan said the government was “engaging closely” with local councils to earmark more houses.

But Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Liz Smith warned the current situation was “unacceptable”.

Tory MSP Liz Smith. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

She asked: “In light of the collapse of the Bute House Agreement, will the needs of our rural communities finally become a priority?”

Mr McLellan insisted the needs of rural communities remained a “priority”.

He added: “We have made a number of interventions with local authorities to ask them to ensure that they are working strategically with key partners to deliver the demand-led service.”

Last year, we reported that SNP promises to spend £30 million from separate funds to tackle the rural housing crisis were still well behind schedule.