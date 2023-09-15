From printing room at 16 to operations manager at 21, Rising Star nominee Kira on her rapid career growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment

From printing room at 16 to operations manager at 21, Rising Star nominee Kira on her rapid career growth

ESP Group employee Kira Wishart tells of her pride to be nominated for a Courier Business Award to be decided by readers and subscribers.

Kira Wishart.
Kira Wishart.
By Natalie Jennings

Starting out as a young girl folding letters in the printing room, Kira could have scarcely thought she would rise to become operations manager by the age of 21.

And as one of the finalists looking for your votes to win our new Rising Star award at this year’s Courier Business Awards, Kira Wishart can hardly contain her pride.

Nominated for her work at Journeycall, part of the ESP Group, which specialises in delivering bespoke customer care solutions and is one of the largest employers in Angus thanks to its call centre in Arbroath, Kira said: “I am bursting with pride and surprised I am here, shortlisted for my award and this far in my career.”

The Courier Business Awards returns on October 28 to shine a light on the region’s best and brightest, including a brand new category sponsored by Henderson Loggie – the Rising Star Award.

The first Rising Star winner will be a game-changing newcomer with an inspiring vision and determination to succeed in business.

Balancing career and education

Kira said: “I was 16 when I started properly working in the production suite mailing letters.

“From there, I moved into the quality department where I would quality monitor calls for advisors, provide feedback scores, and advise and support leaders in their performance, helping them with what they need to deliver KPIs and deliver excellent customer service.”

Kira then moved into the learning and development department and, at the age of 17, became a trainer working with advisors on new services while quality monitoring and attending school at the same time.

Always finding the perfect balance between her studies at the University of Abertay and her career, Kira continued to steadily develop her skills and experience.

She recalled: “I would commute from Dundee after lectures and any free time I would be working.

“From there I was asked to be the auditor for the business. In this role I reviewed more than 1,000 documents per quarter and completed all the internal audits, covering all relevant personnel from senior management to e-advisors.

“I was studying a law degree at the time, and I enjoyed writing, so it felt like a good first step.”

Kira celebrates on her graduation day.

Stepping up during the pandemic

Then Covid hit, which Kira credits as the make-or-break point in her career.

She described how the all-hands-on-deck approach helped fast-track her development: “You had to learn quickly and make sure that the business and people were supported through a difficult time.

“I learned a lot about how the business operates and how best to support your people when they are struggling both professionally and personally.

“I turned my hand to business planning, resource planning and looking at operational aspects – anything I could help with.”

After that, Kira was promoted to operations manager. She said: “I was in utter disbelief that I could do that at 21 and I was really grateful for it. I like to be thrown into the deep end – it’s the best way I learn.”

Kira is following in the footsteps of her mum, Theresa Lawson, CEO of ESP Group, and who herself is a finalist at The Courier Business Awards in the Business Leader category.

And it promises to be an exciting night for the team who have a third nomination in the Family Business category too.

‘Endless goals’

Throughout her career, Kira has demonstrated she has what it takes to be a star. She explained: “If you keep an open mind, your goals could be endless. Self-doubt is always there, but you’ll never know unless you try. Say yes to everything and give it a go and if it doesn’t work, it’s ok – the best lessons come from your mistakes.”

So what’s ahead for this rising star? Kira said: “I’m always looking to learn new things and to continue to support the business through another successful period. I want to play a part in that.

“I am proud of where the business is now and I want to keep supporting our people through that, whatever it looks like. My goals are endless.”

The Courier readers and subscribers will vote to decide the Rising Star Award winner who will be announced at The Courier Business Awards ceremony on Saturday 28th October.

Voting in the Rising Star category opens on Saturday and lasts for seven days.

