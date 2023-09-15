Letham schoolgirl Tilly’s tasty tablet fundraiser merits a Courier Gold Star

Come rain or shine, Tilly McGarry gave up every Tuesday of her summer holidays to sell tablet for charity.

And there was plenty of rain as the 10-year-old walked round the Fife village of Letham knocking on doors to sell her tasty treats.

But the poor weather didn’t stop the Letham Primary School pupil raising £415 for children’s hospice Rachel House.

When we heard about her special fundraiser we decided it more than merited The Courier Gold Star award.

The Courier awards Gold Star badges and certificates to children and young people who have gone above and beyond, for example helping others or a special achievement.

Gold Star for Tilly McGarry

So we went along to her school, near Cupar, and surprised her at assembly with her Gold Star badge and certificate.

Tilly helped her gran Evelyn Ross, whose baking skills are well-known as dinner lady at the small village school, to bake tablet, with flavours including vanilla, coconut and walnut.

Each Tuesday she then set out on foot with her basket of home-baking, selling each bag for £1.50 to her neighbours.

And during a summer fair in Letham Village Hall she and Evelyn spent six hours running a tablet stall, which proved highly popular.

Tilly told us how her fundraiser began.

She said: “I was in the car with my mum and I said I wanted to do something nice.

“Then I went to my gran’s house and she came up with this idea.

“We agreed on it, and we did it every Tuesday over the holidays.”

Tilly’s sister Daisy had heard at Bell Baxter High School about the work of CHAS – Children’s Hospices Across Scotland – and told her how it helps children with life-shortening conditions at Rachel House, Kinross.

Tilly loved the idea of supporting Rachel House and learned even more about it when she visited to make her donation and was given a tour by fundraiser Alison Rennie.

She was delighted to have raised so much money and said: “I was only hoping for £100!”

And she said she was “really excited” and totally surprised to be given our Gold Star for her outstanding work.

Teacher, Samantha Miller, who told us about Tilly, said what she had done was “amazing”.

She said: “I’m not surprised because Tilly is the most kind and caring girl you could come across.

“And it’s such a worthwhile charity.”

