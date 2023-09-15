Letham schoolgirl Tilly’s tasty tablet fundraiser merits a Courier Gold Star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Letham schoolgirl Tilly’s tasty tablet fundraiser merits a Courier Gold Star

Tilly McGarry raised £415 for Rachel House selling tablet around her Fife village

By Cheryl Peebles
With her Gold Star badge, Tilly McGarry at Letham Primary School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
With her Gold Star badge, Tilly McGarry at Letham Primary School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Come rain or shine, Tilly McGarry gave up every Tuesday of her summer holidays to sell tablet for charity.

And there was plenty of rain as the 10-year-old walked round the Fife village of Letham knocking on doors to sell her tasty treats.

But the poor weather didn’t stop the Letham Primary School pupil raising £415 for children’s hospice Rachel House.

When we heard about her special fundraiser we decided it more than merited The Courier Gold Star award.

The Courier awards Gold Star badges and certificates to children and young people who have gone above and beyond, for example helping others or a special achievement.

Gold Star for Tilly McGarry

So we went along to her school, near Cupar, and surprised her at assembly with her Gold Star badge and certificate.

Tilly helped her gran Evelyn Ross, whose baking skills are well-known as dinner lady at the small village school, to bake tablet, with flavours including vanilla, coconut and walnut.

Each Tuesday she then set out on foot with her basket of home-baking, selling each bag for £1.50 to her neighbours.

And during a summer fair in Letham Village Hall she and Evelyn spent six hours running a tablet stall, which proved highly popular.

Tilly and gran Evelyn at their stall in Letham Village Hall. Image: Letham Primary School.

Tilly told us how her fundraiser began.

She said: “I was in the car with my mum and I said I wanted to do something nice.

“Then I went to my gran’s house and she came up with this idea.

“We agreed on it, and we did it every Tuesday over the holidays.”

Tilly’s sister Daisy had heard at Bell Baxter High School about the work of CHAS – Children’s Hospices Across Scotland – and told her how it helps children with life-shortening conditions at Rachel House, Kinross.

Tilly’s flyer advertising her tablet sales. Image: Letham Primary School.

Tilly loved the idea of supporting Rachel House and learned even more about it when she visited to make her donation and was given a tour by fundraiser Alison Rennie.

She was delighted to have raised so much money and said: “I was only hoping for £100!”

And she said she was “really excited” and totally surprised to be given our Gold Star for her outstanding work.

With teacher Samantha Miller. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Teacher, Samantha Miller, who told us about Tilly, said what she had done was “amazing”.

She said: “I’m not surprised because Tilly is the most kind and caring girl you could come across.

“And it’s such a worthwhile charity.”

Want to nominate someone for a Gold Star?

The Courier Gold Star awards are aimed at recognising children and young people’s achievements, both in and out of school.

You can nominate someone you think is deserving through our online form. Winners of the award will receive one of our stunning badges and a certificate.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.

More from Schools

Monifieth pupils Sarah Ramsay, 16 and Eilidh Mutten, 17 with Classics Teacher George Connor.
'It's a dead language and I want to bring it back': Rebirth of Latin…
Traffic restrictions chaos outside Forthill Primary School in Broughty Ferry
Parents say roads 'dangerously busy' outside Broughty Ferry school as drivers flout rules
12
Your school meals menus this week graphic with picture of children eating
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
With her Gold Star badge, Tilly McGarry at Letham Primary School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
How full is your Dundee school? Rosebank Primary among six over capacity
With her Gold Star badge, Tilly McGarry at Letham Primary School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
How full is your Fife school? Viewforth High is one of 10 over capacity
St Dominic's Primary School building and sign.
How full is your Perth and Kinross school? St Dominic's Primary is one of…
Monifieth High - the most full Angus school
How full is your Angus school? Monifieth High and Mattocks Primary are near capacity
With her Gold Star badge, Tilly McGarry at Letham Primary School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Robbie Neilson: Ex-Dundee United boss helps launch Seamab school team
With her Gold Star badge, Tilly McGarry at Letham Primary School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Queen's death: 3 memorable ways Perth & Kinross, Angus, Dundee and Fife communities…
With her Gold Star badge, Tilly McGarry at Letham Primary School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Chickens and a café? How Dundee's Kingspark School is leading the way on autism

Conversation