LAUNCHING SOON: Show someone they’re special by nominating them for a Courier Gold Star

By Sheanne Mulholland
August 8 2022, 5.04pm Updated: August 11 2022, 3.03pm
Courier Gold Star award.
We know our schools are bursting at the seams with children and young people who champion their community.

Those with outstanding achievements and those who regularly put others’ needs before their own, often without any yearning for recognition.

Our new Courier Gold Star award offers you the opportunity to give your school champions the praise they deserve!

Let them know how highly their efforts are valued and nominate them for a Gold Star using the form below.

Successful nominees will win one of our stunning Courier Gold Star badges to wear with pride, knowing it came from you, and a certificate.

We’ll also share their good work with the wider community, by featuring their picture and an article about them in our newspapers, website and social media channels.

Courier Gold Star badge.

We are currently collecting nominations, ahead of the project’s official launch when the new term begins.

Who can be nominated for a Gold Star?

Any child aged 5-18 who is in school or another form of education and has made a positive impact on their school or learning community can be nominated for a Gold Star.

We’re looking for nominations for youngsters who go above and beyond – from students who influence their peers, to friends who encourage each other in their hobbies.

Pupils who have achieved something special, to those who are campaigning to make a difference.

Teams or small groups of children can also be nominated for a shared achievement, as can individuals whose actions (or reactions) in a specific incident made a difference.

How to nominate someone

To nominate someone for a Courier Gold Star, please fill out the form below.

Information which is submitted will be used for editorial purposes, however no contact details will be published.

You must be aged 18 or over to nominate, anyone under 18 should ask an adult to nominate on their behalf.

There’s no limit on how many people you can nominate, simply fill out another form to submit additional entries or add a team name if applicable.

Permission from a parent, guardian or carer will be sought for all nominees before any information is published.

