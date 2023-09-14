‘It was a massive risk’: Rising Star finalist and fitness coach Shelley on the grief that fueled her mission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It was a massive risk’: Rising Star finalist and fitness coach Shelley on the grief that fueled her mission

Dundee entrepreneur and fitness coach Shelley Booth reveals how the death of her father inspired her to expand her health and wellness business.

By Claire McPhillimy

Despite helping transform the health of thousands of people, it was a very personal event that inspired fitness coach Shelley Booth to reach the business heights she has scaled.

This year, The Courier Business Awards is shining a spotlight on a gamechanger in business with a new Rising Star award.

And Shelley, the creator of women’s online health and wellbeing programme The Feel Look Be Formula, is one of our four finalists.

The inspiring entrepreneur has a strong background in health and fitness, but first dipped her toes into what’s now a full-time business by launching bootcamps in Dundee.

Shelley (centre) with personal training colleagues who work on her Train Eat Sleep Repeat programme.

She said: “They were really successfully and I thought I had something there, so I took the risk and opened Train Eat Sleep Repeat, a cross fit box in Dundee. I left my job.

“I was a single parent at the time so it was a massive risk. And then after a few years people started saying ‘why don’t you try online?’. I decided to give it a bash.”

An initial trial with 15 local people proved immediately successful, with participants loving the on-tap access to Shelley’s knowledge and support.

A personal training mission

But her passion really shone through, too.

After all, Shelley started the business after losing her dad when he was just 56 due to his lifestyle, and that personal motivation remains at the heart of everything she does.

The resulting Feel Look Be programme helps women work towards optimal health through a holistic approach, addressing mind, body and soul – but it has wider impacts.

Shelley said: “When I train a woman, she takes it into the family home and everyone benefits – everybody starts working out together, doing walks and cycles together. It permeates the whole family.”

The business quickly grew from 15 participants to 250, then 600, and now has over 10,000 participants across the world.

A mother-and-baby gym session at Shelley’s Train Eat Sleep Repeat gym.

This success has transformed the lives of Shelley and her family, and it has now led to creation of a new online business coaching service called MentorMe by Shelley Booth, which trains women to start, grow and scale an online business.

She said: “Women are queuing up to see how I did it. It’s really incredible – women didn’t know they had these skills and gifts to give to the world, and just through my language and how I talk to them, they think ‘that could be me’.

“I had a working class mum and I was brought up in a working class area in Dundee, so it’s rewarding to see these women actually say ‘yes, I can do this’.”

Creating a community

For that reason, Shelley is keen to emphasise the importance of the community she’s building.

She explained: “I may be up for a Rising Star award but I think it should be Rising Stars. The whole ethos of this business is creating stars all around. These women are stepping into their power and as a result, the impact is going be far more wide-reaching than just me.”

And the local connection makes being nominated all the sweeter:  “I’m hugely proud of Dundee so to be nominated for a rising star award in my hometown on the back of the success of what I’ve done the past few years, it makes me so proud.”

Readers and subscribers of The Courier will vote to decide the winner of the Rising Star award, sponsored by Henderson Loggie, and the result will be announced at The Courier Business Awards on Saturday October 28.

