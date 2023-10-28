Courier Business Awards 2023: Our Business of the Year revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Courier Business Awards 2023: Our Business of the Year revealed

The awards climaxed with a standing ovation for a business which excels on every level.

By Rob McLaren
Business of the Year winners at this year's Courier Business Awards, - Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Business of the Year winners at this year's Courier Business Awards, - Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

It operates one of the jewels of Angus, bringing millions of pounds in tourism revenue every year while providing a growing number of jobs to Carnoustie.

It is steeped in history, but by no means resting on its laurels. The Courier’s Business of the Year 2023 is Carnoustie Golf Links.

Operating three golf courses, including the world famous Championship course, it is an organisation that excels in every area and was shortlisted across five different categories at this year’s Courier Business Awards.

Under the guidance of chief executive Michael Wells, it carefully navigated the pandemic, when tourism was hit hard.

Carnoustie Golf Links has recovered strongly, with revenues now north of £10 million a year.

It is investing heavily in apprentices and its retail operation with an eye on becoming more environmentally friendly.

And, determined to bring The Open Championship back, it has attracted investment to transform Carnoustie Golf Hotel.

Having earlier been named the Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality winner, the Carnoustie Golf Links team received a standing ovation as they returned to the stage to receive the coveted Business of the Year prize.

Courier Business Award 2023 winners

Host Gaby Roslin welcomed more than 750 people to the Apex City Quay Hotel on Saturday night.

The annual black-tie celebration of the remarkable companies operating across Tayside and Fife – run in partnership with Henderson Loggie – was being held for the 10th year.

Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa overlooks the Championship links. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Tiger Lily Boutique, which operates a Broughty Ferry shop and impressive online operation, was recognised in two categories – for Independent Retail and Marketing and Social Media.

Theresa Lawson, who recently acquired the entire shareholding of ESP Group, which operates the Journeycall contact centre in Arbroath, was named Business Leader.

Other winners included WBS Keillor, The Fix Fife, Crieff Hydro, Wasted Degrees Brewing and NCR Atleos.

Kenzen Karate, which brought the World Karate Championship back to Dundee, was named our Community winner.

A new Rising Star award, decided by a Courier reader vote, went to Shelley Booth of Shelley Booth Health Coach.

Special Recognition award

A Special Recognition trophy was presented in honour of the late Perthshire businessman John Bullough, who died earlier this year aged 54.

After serving in Northern Ireland and the first Gulf War, he ran McEwens department store in Perth.

He was the founding chairman of the Perth City Development Board. In this role he led the campaign to bring the Stone of Destiny back to Perth.

John Bullough at SCAA’s headquarters in Perth.

John also spent more than a decade as a special constable.

He is perhaps best known for founding Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance. This life-saving service has raised more than £50m with crews responding to around 5,000 call outs.

The award was collected by John’s father Mike. A collection for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance on the night raised thousands of pounds.

‘Entrepreneurial spirit and innovation’

The awards featured a three-course meal and musical entertainment into the early hours.

David Smith, managing partner at Henderson Loggie, said: “The winners exemplify the very essence of entrepreneurial spirit, customer service and innovation.

“Their amazing achievements serve as inspiration for businesses across Courier Country.

“Congratulations to each and every deserving winner for their outstanding contributions to our business community”.

More from Business

Courier Business Award trophies ready to be presented. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Courier Business Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Fresh Inc Medispa were among last year's Courier Business Award winners.
Courier Business Awards 2023: Full shortlist ahead of tonight’s gala event
Sophie Jessop says she is "on cloud nine" as the new Jessop Jewellers store opens. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Jessop Jewellers 'on cloud nine' as it opens new Fife shop
The average price paid at Mercure hotels was £106 (Alamy/PA)
Finding hotel rooms for under £100 a night is increasingly difficult – Which?
A former model is suing Abercrombie & Fitch (Bebeto Matthews/AP)
Ex-model sues Abercrombie & Fitch over ‘sex trafficking by former boss’
NatWest said its performance is likely to have been affected by more customers looking for better returns on their savings (Matt Crossick/PA)
FTSE 100 slides to two-month low as NatWest drags on banks
Sainsbury’s is to update investors next week (Michael McHugh/PA)
Cost of living in focus as Sainsbury’s set to reveal sales rise
The figures come after last year’s record numbers (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)
Exxon Mobil’s third quarter profit down compared with last year’s record figure
NatWest also owns Royal Bank of Scotland and Coutts (Matt Crossick/PA)
NatWest sees customers switch to savings accounts as interest rates rise
The British Airways owner said revenue rose 18.0% (Steve Parsons/PA)
IAG profits up 56% due to ‘strong demand across all routes’

Conversation