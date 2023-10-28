Courier Business Awards 2023: Our Business of the Year revealed

It operates one of the jewels of Angus, bringing millions of pounds in tourism revenue every year while providing a growing number of jobs to Carnoustie.

It is steeped in history, but by no means resting on its laurels. The Courier’s Business of the Year 2023 is Carnoustie Golf Links.

Operating three golf courses, including the world famous Championship course, it is an organisation that excels in every area and was shortlisted across five different categories at this year’s Courier Business Awards.

Under the guidance of chief executive Michael Wells, it carefully navigated the pandemic, when tourism was hit hard.

Carnoustie Golf Links has recovered strongly, with revenues now north of £10 million a year.

It is investing heavily in apprentices and its retail operation with an eye on becoming more environmentally friendly.

And, determined to bring The Open Championship back, it has attracted investment to transform Carnoustie Golf Hotel.

Having earlier been named the Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality winner, the Carnoustie Golf Links team received a standing ovation as they returned to the stage to receive the coveted Business of the Year prize.

Courier Business Award 2023 winners

Host Gaby Roslin welcomed more than 750 people to the Apex City Quay Hotel on Saturday night.

The annual black-tie celebration of the remarkable companies operating across Tayside and Fife – run in partnership with Henderson Loggie – was being held for the 10th year.

Tiger Lily Boutique, which operates a Broughty Ferry shop and impressive online operation, was recognised in two categories – for Independent Retail and Marketing and Social Media.

Theresa Lawson, who recently acquired the entire shareholding of ESP Group, which operates the Journeycall contact centre in Arbroath, was named Business Leader.

Other winners included WBS Keillor, The Fix Fife, Crieff Hydro, Wasted Degrees Brewing and NCR Atleos.

Kenzen Karate, which brought the World Karate Championship back to Dundee, was named our Community winner.

A new Rising Star award, decided by a Courier reader vote, went to Shelley Booth of Shelley Booth Health Coach.

Special Recognition award

A Special Recognition trophy was presented in honour of the late Perthshire businessman John Bullough, who died earlier this year aged 54.

After serving in Northern Ireland and the first Gulf War, he ran McEwens department store in Perth.

He was the founding chairman of the Perth City Development Board. In this role he led the campaign to bring the Stone of Destiny back to Perth.

John also spent more than a decade as a special constable.

He is perhaps best known for founding Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance. This life-saving service has raised more than £50m with crews responding to around 5,000 call outs.

The award was collected by John’s father Mike. A collection for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance on the night raised thousands of pounds.

‘Entrepreneurial spirit and innovation’

The awards featured a three-course meal and musical entertainment into the early hours.

David Smith, managing partner at Henderson Loggie, said: “The winners exemplify the very essence of entrepreneurial spirit, customer service and innovation.

“Their amazing achievements serve as inspiration for businesses across Courier Country.

“Congratulations to each and every deserving winner for their outstanding contributions to our business community”.