John Bullough: Friends pay tribute at funeral of Perthshire businessman and charity founder John was described as a philanthropist, entrepreneur and community leader whose passion and drive were infectious By Chris Ferguson May 26 2023, 5.00pm Share John Bullough: Friends pay tribute at funeral of Perthshire businessman and charity founder Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/perth-kinross/4426516/john-bullough-perth/ Copy Link 0 comment Perthshire businessman and charity air ambulance founder John Bullough, who has died aged 54. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation