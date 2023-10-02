Journeycall: New owner started ‘on the phones’ at Angus business 17 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Journeycall: New owner started ‘on the phones’ at Angus business 17 years ago

Theresa Lawson started working part-time at the contact centre in 2006 - now she’s bought the Arbroath business which has hundreds of staff.

Theresa Lawson, the new owner of Journeycall‘s parent company ESP Group. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Theresa Lawson, group chief executive of Journeycall‘s parent company ESP Group. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
By Rob McLaren

One of the largest employers in Angus, Journeycall contact centre in Arbroath, has a new owner.

Chief executive Theresa Lawson has acquired the businesses, which has more than 300 staff.

Journeycall handles millions of customer enquiries each year on behalf of Transport for London, Network Rail and other operators.

From answering phones to calling the shots for new Journeycall owner

Theresa, 46, started working at Journeycall part-time in 2006 when it was a much-smaller business based in Laurencekirk.

At the time Theresa was a beautician in Montrose who needed to earn some additional money.

“Back then I had a little shop in Montrose. I was negotiating a new lease and needed a solicitor, which I couldn’t afford.

“I started working at Journeycall to top up my income to pay that bill. At the time there were about 20 staff and our main customer was Stagecoach.

Theresa Lawson at Journeycall in Arbroath in 2017.

“I absolutely loved being on the phones – the vibrancy of it, the fact you’re helping people, the teamwork and the comradery.

“I was here three months, then six months, then I went full-time.”

Shortly after Theresa joined the business, Journeycall’s emphasis on providing the best possible service, meant it won the lucrative Transport for London contract, which includes administering the Oyster card for the London Underground.

The company’s headcount grew rapidly and an additional office in Brechin opened.

Cancer diagnosis

Theresa became a company director in 2011, but that year, just before Christmas, she received the devastating news she had cancer.

“I had an aggressive form of cancer and was in hospital for 10 days,” she said.

“I had a surgery and then I was told to go home and recuperate for 12 weeks.

“12 weeks and one day later I was back at work.

Journeycall has hundreds of staff in Arbroath. Image: DC Thomson.

“I had two young children and it was a tricky time. The business helped me get through that – I wanted and needed to get back to work.”

With Theresa now managing director, Journeycall opened its Arbroath office in 2014.

Theresa then became chief executive of Journeycall’s parent company, the ESP Group, in 2019, at which point the company had around 350 staff.

Covid impact

The pandemic was particularly hard for Journeycall. With an almost complete drop-off of people using public transport, the need for Journeycall’s services also fell.

“We just dug deep and we delivered a skeleton service for all of our clients,” Theresa said.

“We continued to operate every single day and that’s a testament to this business and the people in it. The resilience in this business is magical.”

She admits the company is still trying to establish what the ‘new normal’ looks like.

However, after opening a new office in Hull last year, it is recruiting again and hopeful at securing more high profile contracts.

From Journeycall leader to owner

Theresa’s acquisition of the ESP Group, for an undisclosed sum, follows the decision of founder Terry Dunn to retire.

She said she feels “proud and grateful”.

“I have always enjoyed working with Terry and his wife Fiona and I’m thankful for the opportunities he afforded me,” Theresa said.

“The ethos of the business on providing exceptional service is his model and it has never changed.

Journeycall in Arbroath.
Journeycall in Arbroath has a new owner. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“This company, and the people in it, are so important to me. I take it so seriously and personally.”

Theresa’s husband Iain is also a director while her eldest daughter Kira, 24, is operations manager. Younger daughter Freyja works a Saturday shift.

“I absolutely love having both my daughters and Iain in the business. It’s very special and I almost feel like there’s a legacy to be left.

“The past 17 years has been a crazy, fun ride and I expect it will be no different going forward.”

Mr Dunn said: “Looking back on our time with the ESP Group, Fiona and I are exceptionally proud of what is a highly successful business, built on firm foundations and good principles.

“We would like to wish Theresa and her teams in Arbroath and Hull our very best of wishes for their future success.”

More from Business

Rishi Sunak is set to retreat over plans to extend HS2 to Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sunak facing backlash as he is poised to announce scrapping HS2 to Manchester
It is the first time food prices have decreased on the previous month in two years (PA)
Food prices fall on previous month for first time in more than two years
Employers should be careful to stay on the right side of the law, the ICO said (Joe Giddens/PA)
Take care of privacy rules when monitoring staff, watchdog warns employers
The Government has pledged to change the law to prevent people being de-banked over their political views (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Hunt pledges law change to stop de-banking for ‘wrong political views’
Shares in the City fell on Monday (Daniel Leal/PA)
Shares dip despite shutdown deal in Washington
The £5.9 million housing development in north-east Fife. Image: Kingdom Housing Association
Work complete on 40 new affordable houses in north-east Fife
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey delivers a speech during the Conservative Party annual conference (Danny Lawson/PA)
EU ‘bendy bananas’ regulation will be dropped, says Environment Secretary
Stratstone Cadillac dealership, owned by Pendragon, near Newcastle (Peter Byrne/PA)
Lithia sweetens deal to buy Pendragons UK dealership business
Downing Street insists ‘no final decisions’ have been made over axing the northern leg of the high-speed rail plans (Steve Parsons/PA)
Sunak seems set to scrap northern leg of HS2 to Manchester
Rautomead's continuous casting machine.
Dundee manufacturing firm part of £5m scheme to create 'centre of excellence'

Conversation