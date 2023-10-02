EXCLUSIVE Muddy Boots to live on at new Fife location as Deer Centre steps in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE Muddy Boots to live on at new Fife location as Deer Centre steps in

Locals were devastated when popular adventure play centre Muddy Boots announced it was closing this month.

By Claire Warrender
The Muddy Boots bouncing pillow is included in the sale.
The Muddy Boots bouncing pillow is included in the sale. Image: Galbraith

The legacy of popular Fife adventure play area Muddy Boots is to live on in a new location after it closes this month.

The Courier can reveal The Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park has bought the trading name and all of the attraction’s play equipment for an undisclosed sum.

And it plans to install much of it at its Cupar premises within weeks, with the rest opening in the new year.

Muddy Boots is moving to the Scottish Deers Centre and Wildlife Park in Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

Locals were devastated when family-run Muddy Boots announced last month it was closing on October 15.

The attraction in Balmalcolm, near Kingskettle, had been up for sale since May.

Owners Paddy and Treina Hartell said they wanted to make changes to ensure more time with their children.

Deer Centre to include a Muddy Boots section

However, Deer Centre co-owner David Hamilton said they will become The Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park featuring Muddy Boots.

He and fellow owner Gavin Findlay have bought the famous Muddy Boots sledging hill and giant bouncing pillow.

Scottish Deer Centre owners David Hamilton and Gavin Findlay have bought Muddy Boots in Fife
Scottish Deer Centre owners David Hamilton and Gavin Findlay. Image: Steve MacDougall/DCThomson.

And they, along with the farm’s goats and donkeys, should be in place by November 8.

Meanwhile, a giant pirate ship, water slide and other play equipment will be installed after the busy Christmas season.

All will be kept together in one area, to be known as the Muddy Boots section.

Inside the adventure play area at Muddy Boots in Fife
Inside the adventure play area at Muddy Boots in Fife. Image: Galbraith.

David said: “This is a happy story. It allows their legacy to continue.

“They’ve had lots of people saying they’re so sad Muddy Boots is shutting.

“But now the play area can be enjoyed here at The Deer Centre.”

Included in ‘pay-as-you-please’ offer

David, former owner of Dundee games studio Ninja Kiwi, and Gavin, director of G2 Scaffolding, saved the Deer Centre from administration in 2021.

Since then, they have bought a £28,000 ex-RAF Buccaneer jet, which is now a star attraction.

And they have opened a new indoor soft play area.

Muddy Boots in Fife is a popular attraction
Muddy Boots in Fife is a popular attraction. Image: Galbraith.

The Muddy Boots section will add to their offerings, alongside wildlife including 12 species of deer, wolves, wildcat, European brown bears and a golden eagle.

And it will be included in the attraction’s play-as-you-please offer, which invites visitors to pay what they can afford.

Treina Hartell from Muddy Boots said: “We are delighted that the Muddy Boots play area has found a great new home.

“We can’t wait to see it continue to grow and be enjoyed by locals and visitors at The Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park.”

Conversation