EXCLUSIVE Muddy Boots to live on at new Fife location as Deer Centre steps in

The legacy of popular Fife adventure play area Muddy Boots is to live on in a new location after it closes this month.

The Courier can reveal The Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park has bought the trading name and all of the attraction’s play equipment for an undisclosed sum.

And it plans to install much of it at its Cupar premises within weeks, with the rest opening in the new year.

Locals were devastated when family-run Muddy Boots announced last month it was closing on October 15.

The attraction in Balmalcolm, near Kingskettle, had been up for sale since May.

Owners Paddy and Treina Hartell said they wanted to make changes to ensure more time with their children.

Deer Centre to include a Muddy Boots section

However, Deer Centre co-owner David Hamilton said they will become The Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park featuring Muddy Boots.

He and fellow owner Gavin Findlay have bought the famous Muddy Boots sledging hill and giant bouncing pillow.

And they, along with the farm’s goats and donkeys, should be in place by November 8.

Meanwhile, a giant pirate ship, water slide and other play equipment will be installed after the busy Christmas season.

All will be kept together in one area, to be known as the Muddy Boots section.

David said: “This is a happy story. It allows their legacy to continue.

“They’ve had lots of people saying they’re so sad Muddy Boots is shutting.

“But now the play area can be enjoyed here at The Deer Centre.”

Included in ‘pay-as-you-please’ offer

David, former owner of Dundee games studio Ninja Kiwi, and Gavin, director of G2 Scaffolding, saved the Deer Centre from administration in 2021.

Since then, they have bought a £28,000 ex-RAF Buccaneer jet, which is now a star attraction.

And they have opened a new indoor soft play area.

The Muddy Boots section will add to their offerings, alongside wildlife including 12 species of deer, wolves, wildcat, European brown bears and a golden eagle.

And it will be included in the attraction’s play-as-you-please offer, which invites visitors to pay what they can afford.

Treina Hartell from Muddy Boots said: “We are delighted that the Muddy Boots play area has found a great new home.

“We can’t wait to see it continue to grow and be enjoyed by locals and visitors at The Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park.”