Fife’s Scottish Deer Centre reveals new name – and impressive new resident

The Scottish Deer Centre in Fife is continuing its rise from the ashes with a new name and a brand new resident.

The park, near Cupar, was saved from administration in 2021 by Fife-based gaming guru David Hamilton and Dundee businessman Gavin Findlay.

And over the past two years they have made several changes and seen visitor numbers soar.

Now, in a bid to reflect the variety of species on offer at the 55-acre park, David and Gavin have rebranded it as The Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park.

And a new golden eagle called Diesel has just joined the 12 species of deer, wolves, lynx, Scottish wildcat and two European brown bears.

David said: “For years people have been under the mistaken belief that we’re just a deer farm.

“There’s a shock when they discover we have wolves and bears and other things.”

Agreed a rescue deal to save park

The park had been closed for more than a year when David and Gavin bought it for an undisclosed sum.

Like other visitor attractions across the country, it shut its doors at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, its then owners Edinburgh Woollen Mill collapsed six months later and that plunged its future into uncertainty.

David, former owner of Dundee games studio Ninja Kiwi, and Gavin, director of G2 Scaffolding, contacted the administrators and agreed a rescue deal.

At the time, they said their intention was to build on the centre’s success and ensure it remained a popular visitor attraction.

Building on the park’s attractions

Since then, they have bought a £28,000 ex-RAF Buccaneer jet which is now one of their star attractions.

And in a bold move last August, they introduced a pay-as-you-please offer.

They abandoned the attraction’s usual ticketing prices and invited visitors to pay what they could afford.

David said the initiative had proved extremely popular.

“It’s been tremendous, both for helping with the cost of living and with getting footfall through the park,” he said.

“It’s a win win for all.

“Footfall has doubled since we did it.”

Scottish Deer Centre is worth the hard work

The pair are still adding to their offerings and opened a new indoor soft play centre last week.

“It means people have somewhere to go on a rainy day and has already been well received,” David said.

He admitted the past two years had been hard work but said it was all worth it.

“It’s had its moments,” he laughed. “But it’s great fun.

“I’m the father of two young kids so it’s great to be able to have this and do it for them.”