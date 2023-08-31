Muddy Boots in Fife to close within weeks

A Fife adventure play area and farm shop is to close within weeks.

Muddy Boots in Balmalcolm, near Kingskettle, has been up for sale since May.

But with no one willing to take it over and run it as it is, the family that run the attraction have decided to shut it down.

A post on the Muddy Boots Facebook page said: “As you may know Muddy Boots went on the market at the end of May.

“Paddy and Treina have decided it is the right time in their lives to make some big changes.

“Family time is very limited and they don’t want to look back and regret not making a change while the boys are still at home.

‘As a family we have decided we will close Muddy Boots’

“We have had interest from various parties, some who were looking to change the business and others who wanted to keep it as is.

“The main interested parties have taken some time to raise the funds needed in a difficult market to borrow in.

“This meant that over the summer our own circumstances changed and one of the partners/owners of Muddy Boots has decided to keep the premises, this will be to run their own business from the buildings.

“Therefore, as a family we have decided that we will close Muddy Boots.”

It has not been confirmed what business will operate from the site, but items from the attraction will be sold off.

The Facebook post added: “On October 1 at 5pm the cafe and shop will close.

“The indoor, outdoor play and coop will be open from 10am to 5pm, 7seven days a week, between October 2 and 13.

“We will be having a huge sale weekend on October 14 and 15, 10am to 5pm.

“The indoor play, coop area and jumping pillows will be open during the sale weekend too.

“From 5pm on October 15, Muddy Boots will be no longer.”

Locals gutted as Muddy Boots closing

Locals say they are gutted over the closure.

One posted: “This is so sad to hear as I have many lovely memories of having my kids play and their birthday parties here also.”

Another wrote: “Sad to see this, however family comes first and you have to do what’s right for your family first.

“We’ll enjoy a last visit before you close.”

One customer said: “Absolutely devastated! I have loved bringing my little ones here and has been my saviour on my days off to keep them entertained no matter the weather with use of the coop and outdoor play.”

Another poster wrote: “Good luck in the next chapter!

“Muddy Boots played a big part in our littles ones lives and it was a great place to have in our community.”