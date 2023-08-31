Muddy Boots in Fife to close within weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Muddy Boots in Fife to close within weeks

The adventure play area and farm shop was put up for sale earlier this year.

By Bryan Copland
Muddy Boots in Fife. Image: Galbraith
Muddy Boots in Fife. Image: Galbraith

A Fife adventure play area and farm shop is to close within weeks.

Muddy Boots in Balmalcolm, near Kingskettle, has been up for sale since May.

But with no one willing to take it over and run it as it is, the family that run the attraction have decided to shut it down.

A post on the Muddy Boots Facebook page said: “As you may know Muddy Boots went on the market at the end of May.

“Paddy and Treina have decided it is the right time in their lives to make some big changes.

“Family time is very limited and they don’t want to look back and regret not making a change while the boys are still at home.

‘As a family we have decided we will close Muddy Boots’

“We have had interest from various parties, some who were looking to change the business and others who wanted to keep it as is.

“The main interested parties have taken some time to raise the funds needed in a difficult market to borrow in.

“This meant that over the summer our own circumstances changed and one of the partners/owners of Muddy Boots has decided to keep the premises, this will be to run their own business from the buildings.

“Therefore, as a family we have decided that we will close Muddy Boots.”

Inside the adventure play area at Muddy Boots in Fife. Image: Galbraith
The Muddy Boots farm shop. Image: Galbraith

It has not been confirmed what business will operate from the site, but items from the attraction will be sold off.

The Facebook post added: “On October 1 at 5pm the cafe and shop will close.

“The indoor, outdoor play and coop will be open from 10am to 5pm, 7seven days a week, between October 2 and 13.

“We will be having a huge sale weekend on October 14 and 15, 10am to 5pm.

“The indoor play, coop area and jumping pillows will be open during the sale weekend too.

“From 5pm on October 15, Muddy Boots will be no longer.”

Locals gutted as Muddy Boots closing

Locals say they are gutted over the closure.

One posted: “This is so sad to hear as I have many lovely memories of having my kids play and their birthday parties here also.”

Another wrote: “Sad to see this, however family comes first and you have to do what’s right for your family first.

“We’ll enjoy a last visit before you close.”

Muddy Boots has been for sale since May. Image: Galbraith

One customer said: “Absolutely devastated! I have loved bringing my little ones here and has been my saviour on my days off to keep them entertained no matter the weather with use of the coop and outdoor play.”

Another poster wrote: “Good luck in the next chapter!

“Muddy Boots played a big part in our littles ones lives and it was a great place to have in our community.”

