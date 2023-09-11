Our rising business stars need you! Help decide our new award winner for 2023

We’re celebrating 10 years of finding and showcasing the best business talent across Tayside and Fife by introducing a brand new award category.

And we’re looking for our newspaper readers and online subscribers to make the final decision on who our Rising Star will be at the 2023 Courier Business Awards.

The new award, sponsored by Henderson Loggie, recognises a game-changing newcomer whose vision and determination in business has marked them out as one-to-watch.

From a talent-packed list of entries, we’ve shortlisted four business stars of the future.

Our Rising Star finalists:

Evelin Eros – The Rocket Group

Kira Wishart – ESP Group

Rosie Fraser – Rosie Fraser Real Estate

Shelley Booth – Shelley Booth Health Coach

From Tuesday to Friday this week we’ll introduce them to you one by one, bringing you the inspirational stories behind their success.

Then on Saturday, we’re asking you to make the difficult decision of deciding who our ultimate Rising Star will be.

Your winner will be announced at our glittering awards ceremony at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, where we’ll bring together hundreds of business leaders.

And this award will be all the more special for being decided by you.