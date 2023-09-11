Cammy Kerr the manager? Dundee star opens up on coaching amateurs Monifieth Athletic, saying ‘I absolutely love it!’

At 28 this week, Cammy Kerr could still have a decade of top-class football in his legs.

In his testimonial year at boyhood club Dundee, the defender is slowly moving his way towards the top end of the club’s all-time appearance list.

He’s on 264 – the triple century is in sight.

Plenty of matches behind him and, no doubt, plenty ahead.

However, that hasn’t stopped the Dundonian planning for the future.

He’s currently working his way up through his coaching badges, work on his A licence is almost complete.

And by his own admission, Cammy has caught the coaching bug. Big time.

‘I absolutely love it’

Not at your usual level, though – Kerr has taken the reins at Dundee Saturday Morning Football League side Monifieth Athletic.

Kerr explained: “I have put a lot of time and work into coaching.

“I still want to be the best player I can. I am still out doing my extras and all that but after I finish I want to go into management.

“I’m only 27 but I know I have a proper drive for it.

“I am finishing off my A licence just now and I have been taking the Monifieth Athletic amateur team.”

On the brink of folding, the club were in need of a lift.

The input of a professional into the amateur game has certainly brought that.

“Last season was a good one – we were promoted and were unbeaten,” Kerr added.

“We also won a cup but what is it they call it? Second season syndrome!

“Because we went up a league, it has got tougher but I absolutely love it.

“I know it is a completely different level, it is men’s amateurs on a Saturday morning, but I have proper stuff that you would as a manager with people phoning me at times asking why they aren’t playing.

“I’m not disrespecting the level but it is an absolute learning curve. I am not one of those coaches who think my team is going to play unbelievable football.

“I have to be honest with them and say this is the way we need to play and this is the stuff we need to do well – keep it simple.

‘Cup final was unbelievable’

“I love trying to get the best out of people with their mindset as well.

“It might sound ridiculous saying that but I do.

“I know the boys who need an arm around the shoulder and I know the boys who need told at times.

“But I can’t go on too much about standards when you have guys who have just come from their work.

“I like to think they enjoy it and there has been a big turnaround in the team.

“When I first took it, they were on the brink of folding.

“There were nine boys saying they couldn’t get anyone to coach them.

“Now we have won the league and a cup.

“The cup final was unbelievable. We were playing a team called Cannon Fodder!

“We were 2-0 down but they came back, took it to extra time and then beat them on penalties.

“I love it.”

Impact on playing for Dundee?

How, though, will it impact on his day job and being the best he possibly can be for Dundee?

Kerr is well-known at Dens Park for his dedication on and off the pitch.

And he insists developing his coaching brain can only help him as a player.

Crucially, too, he’s got the backing of Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty.

“The gaffer knows that I do coaching and he says you have plenty of time for that,” Kerr added.

“But he also says you can take things that you learn from your coaching into your game to help you improve.

“That’s what I am trying to do all the time – to learn and be better.

“I’d like to think I have a number of years left playing at a good level but I want to do that.

“I have always been fascinated by managers and understanding how they do things.

“I would love a chance at doing that one day – I am sure I will if I continue on the right path.”