Declan Glass ‘very grateful’ for Jim Goodwin faith as Dundee United star aims to repay boss

The Tangerines attacker has never felt more trusted by a manager.

By Neil Robertson
Declan Glass starring for Dundee United FC
Declan Glass: Dundee United star is enjoying working under Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

Declan Glass candidly confesses this might be the first time a Dundee United manager has shown complete trust in him.

The 23-year-old has started the last three games for the Terrors and he produced another top-drawer, man-of-the-match performance on Saturday against Dunfermline in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

United were already 2-0 up thanks to a Louis Moult header and an Aaron Comrie own goal when Glass netted a sublime third, skipping past two defenders before firing high into the net.

The midfielder was delighted to open his account for the season as he continues to repay the faith boss Jim Goodwin has shown in him.

Declan Glass fires home Dundee United’s third goal against Dunfermline. Image: Richard Wiseman/Shutterstock

That belief is hugely important to a player who has been sent out on loan no fewer than six times in the past.

Glass admitted: “This is the first manager who has had trust in me in a very long time so I am very grateful for that.

“Hopefully I can keep putting in performances like I have done in the last three weeks and stay in the team to repay the faith the gaffer has had in me.”

When asked how long has it been since he has had that trust, Glass replied: “It might be the only time. I understand it can be difficult for managers but to have the backing not just from the gaffer but a really supportive group of team-mates, I cannot ask for much more.

I am just really grateful for that and it is a great team to play in at the moment. Long may it continue.”

Declan Glass (right) is congratulated by Declan Gallagher. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Glass insists he is now a much more rounded player who is prepared to do the less glamorous chores on the pitch.

He added: “I am somebody who does get labelled as a No.10, a creative player, but I am proving I can do both sides of the game now.

“I haven’t always been the best at the other side of the game but the penny has definitely dropped now.

“You need to do the other side and get better at it.

“It has been a real focus on what I have tried to improve and hopefully I am doing that.”

Saturday’s goal was Glass’s first for the Terrors since a Christmas cracker two years ago and now he is hungry for more.

Glass said: “My last United goal was on Boxing Day, 2021 against Hibs.

“That was all right – I don’t know if you guys have seen it!

“That’s three starts in a row now for me, maybe more than I have managed to put together.

“I am grateful for the opportunity and hopefully I can keep helping the team the best I can.

“A goal is probably the one thing that was missing this season thus far.

“Now I have one, hopefully I can kick on and get a few more.”

Conversation