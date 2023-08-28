Declan Glass and Dylan Levitt parallel highlighted as Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United playmaker has been ‘pigeon-holed’

Jim Goodwin believes Declan Glass has been cast as a “luxury player” and is determined to transform the Dundee United playmaker into a complete midfielder.

Glass, 23, was superb as the Tangerines swept to a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Ayr United on Saturday, teeing up the opening goal of the game with a pin-point cross for Kevin Holt.

Remarkably, it was the player’s first league start for United since a 1-0 defeat against Rangers in December 2021, with Glass enduring several injury issues and spending periods on loan with Kilmarnock, Derry City and Cove Rangers.

However, he now has a manager with absolute faith in his ability — with Goodwin confirming that he attempted to sign Glass while he was boss of Alloa Athletic.

“Deccy is a player I have always admired and I think back to my Alloa days when I tried to get him on loan a couple of times,” recalled the Irishman.

“I think he oozes class. He got pigeon-holed into being this No.10, “luxury player” when he came onto the scene.

“We are trying to change that and get him to do the ugly side of the game a bit more and get him that bit fitter.

“Technically, he is brilliant on the ball. He very rarely wastes a pass.”

Levitt parallels

Indeed, Goodwin reckons Glass has the natural ability and, more importantly, the courage to fill the void left by Dylan Levitt when it comes to progressive passing and creating opportunities.

Glass’ performance was a timely one, given Craig Sibbald will be sidelined until late September with an ankle injury.

And Goodwin has challenged Glass to make that position in the engine room alongside Ross Docherty his own.

“We had Dylan Levitt last year who could play a forward, creative pass — you’ve got to be brave to try it — and Declan does that really well,” added Goodwin.

“I’m delighted for Deccy. He knows I believe in him. He knows that I trust him when he’s out there. He’s got the jersey through the injury to Sibbald, but if he keeps putting in displays like that, then he’ll maybe be hanging on to it.”