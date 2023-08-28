Declan Glass and Dylan Levitt parallel highlighted as Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United playmaker has been ‘pigeon-holed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Declan Glass and Dylan Levitt parallel highlighted as Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United playmaker has been ‘pigeon-holed’

Goodwin revealed he tried to sign Glass for Alloa Athletic.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin, left, and Dundee United playmaker Declan Glass
Jim Goodwin, left, and Declan Glass. Images: SNS

Jim Goodwin believes Declan Glass has been cast as a “luxury player” and is determined to transform the Dundee United playmaker into a complete midfielder.

Glass, 23, was superb as the Tangerines swept to a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Ayr United on Saturday, teeing up the opening goal of the game with a pin-point cross for Kevin Holt.

Remarkably, it was the player’s first league start for United since a 1-0 defeat against Rangers in December 2021, with Glass enduring several injury issues and spending periods on loan with Kilmarnock, Derry City and Cove Rangers.

However, he now has a manager with absolute faith in his ability — with Goodwin confirming that he attempted to sign Glass while he was boss of Alloa Athletic.

Declan Glass starring for Dundee United FC
Declan Glass was excellent as United swept aside Ayr. Image: SNS

Deccy is a player I have always admired and I think back to my Alloa days when I tried to get him on loan a couple of times,” recalled the Irishman.

“I think he oozes class. He got pigeon-holed into being this No.10, “luxury player” when he came onto the scene.

“We are trying to change that and get him to do the ugly side of the game a bit more and get him that bit fitter.

“Technically, he is brilliant on the ball. He very rarely wastes a pass.”

Levitt parallels

Indeed, Goodwin reckons Glass has the natural ability and, more importantly, the courage to fill the void left by Dylan Levitt when it comes to progressive passing and creating opportunities.

Glass’ performance was a timely one, given Craig Sibbald will be sidelined until late September with an ankle injury.

And Goodwin has challenged Glass to make that position in the engine room alongside Ross Docherty his own.

Dylan Levitt on action for Dundee United
Levitt departed United to join Hibs during the summer. Image: SNS

“We had Dylan Levitt last year who could play a forward, creative pass — you’ve got to be brave to try it — and Declan does that really well,” added Goodwin.

“I’m delighted for Deccy. He knows I believe in him. He knows that I trust him when he’s out there. He’s got the jersey through the injury to Sibbald, but if he keeps putting in displays like that, then he’ll maybe be hanging on to it.”

Conversation